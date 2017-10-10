Tuesday Dump & Chase: Game On Smashville!

Smashville News:

Preds Practice Ponderings: Oct. 9 | NHL.com

"Scott Hartnell is ripe for his Nashville debut - part two." Welcome back Hartzy!

The Predators seem to be laying low on Monday. Well.....most of them.

Central Division News:

Q&A: Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog | Mile High Sports

Shouldn't we be getting a game in Sweden? Or Switzerland? Or Finland? How many Scandinavians does it take to qualify?

Dallas Stars: Stars are winning analytics, now they need to start winning games | SportsDay

If only analytics (especially Handsome/60) counted for some points.

No goals yet for Alex DeBrincat, but Blackhawks like what they see | Chicago Tribune

He's my Calder pick for this year, so I hope he sticks in the NHL.

Tarasenko, Allen spark Blues past Islanders | NHL.com

The Saint Louis Blues are on a run. The Colorado Avalanche also posted a shutout on the Boston Bruins on Monday. Time to get going Preds!

Wild's Zach Parise returns to practice | Twin Cities Pioneer Press

When I clipped this, the summary that came up was that Zach Parise missed the road trip with a back injury. The whole article is about the secret injury that he says is NOT a back injury.

Duchene shrugs off Forsberg comments after Avalanche win | NHL.com

This poor kid is in for a long year. I'd like to think that Peter Forsberg didn't realize how far and wide his comments would go and/or that the translation is overly harsh.

Other Hockey News:

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week | NHL.com

Apparently with so many early hat tricks, you need two back to back to make the grade.

NHL Power Rankings: Blackhawks, Maple Leafs storm to the top as San Jose tumbles | CBSSports.com

Chicago Blackhawks are at number one with a bullet. Nashville Predators drop five spots but manage to stay in the top ten. Washington Capitals and Saint Louis Blues are on the move.

Make Hockey Great Again: Eight Off-The-Wall Ways to Improve the Game | The Hockey News

"OK, our sport is already amazing. But as the new season gets underway, THN staffers chime in with eight ways it could be even better." Few of these are too far off the wall and many make some sense.

NHL -- Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin's hot start fueled by special sauce? | espn.com

I think ESPN is now going to be the home of NHL human interest stories. But really, how can one eat this before a game? (Admission: I was really hoping it was going to be Big Macs...or vodka, lol.)

Golden Knights make roster moves with big picture in mind | NHL.com

Gee GMGM. Maybe if you explain things before they happen there wouldn't be these misunderstandings. It also might be helpful to get Vadim Shipachyov and his wife to an ESL class - ya think?