Tuesday Dump & Chase: Come Together

Smashville News:

Predators: Nashville among Stanley Cup contenders | The Tennessean

"The debut installment of "Predators Morning Skate," a daily rundown of news." Looks like our friend Adam Vingan is starting his own Dump & Chase! Seriously Yahoo - sixth in the Central (thus missing the playoffs)?

My Story: A Crash Course in Being a Fan, Raising a Banner | NHL.com

Ryan Johansen with a recap of his end of season activities, being included in the leadership team and why, while proud of the Conference Championship, there is a different banner they are after this year. Good stuff.

Good times last night with the boys ☝ #Smashville A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Central Division News:

Blackhawks salary cap: How will the team get compliant for opening day? | Second City Hockey

"It looks like the plan is coming together." This is incredibly complex. Is there anyone out there who really doubts that Marian Hossa will be allowed to go to LTIR?

St. Louis Blues Miss On Jaromir Jagr; Make Odd Roster Choices | Bleedin' Blue

"The St. Louis Blues have officially swung and missed on Jaromir Jagr. Their front office also made some questionable picks regarding team cuts." I really am not a Mike Yeo fan so it will be interesting to see if this all comes together - or not.

Dallas Stars: Three Takeaways From The 2017 Preseason| Blackout Dallas.com

"The Dallas Stars closed out their 2017 preseason on a sour note on Saturday night. Still, there was a lot to like about their play through the six games." Some preseason insight from Dallas Stars fans.

Other Hockey News:

Las Vegas shooting victim: Nick Robone, 28, Assistant UNLV Hockey Coach | Las Vegas Review-Journal

I didn't know UNLV had a hockey team. Their assistant coach was shot but will make a full recovery.

#NHLTopPlayers: Nos. 10-1 | NHL.com

"As the preseason winds down, NHL Network is getting you ready for the regular season by ranking the top 50 players in the League." The final installment of this series. With one or two exceptions, not much argument with who is on the list - but positioning is worth some discussion.

NHL Power Rankings: Defending champion Penguins start at No. 1; West is wide open | CBSSports.com

Pittsburgh Penguins are the obvious number one prediction, and the Edmonton Oilers being picked number two is just an example of the pressure on those young men this year. The Nashville Predators are picked fourth, and I am sick of being picked after the Anaheim Ducks. I believe we handled them fine last year.

The 31 People Who Will Define the 2017-18 NHL Season | Sportsnet.ca

I found this interesting to read. P.K. Subban makes the list but the range of others is fun to discuss.

Preseason Buzz: Karlsson unlikely for Senators opener : NHL.com

It's actually a list. Erik Karlsson is no surprise, but did we know Patric Hornqvist had hand surgery? And what is Zach Parise the last couple of years - made of glass?

Hedman preseason choice for Norris | NHL.com

Roman Josi in the top five, check. Zach Werenski ahead of Seth Jones - what? P.K. Subban near the bottom of those with votes - what? what? I know this is a regular season award, but was anyone watching hockey during the playoffs?

Jagr agrees to one-year contract with Flames: report | NHL.com

"Forward Jaromir Jagr agreed to terms on one-year, $1 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Monday, according to Sportsnet." I guess the Calgary Flames fans will be the ones buying the mullet wigs. Too bad. I was looking forward to pictures of a certain On the Forecheck season ticket holder.

'The Mighty Ducks' to air on NHL Network with bonus features | NHL.com

"It's time to say happy birthday to the movie that influenced the newest crop of the NHL's stars." My favorite part is when they strap the goalie into the goal!