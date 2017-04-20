Thursday's Dump & Chase: The Longer, the Better

Series Update

Eastern Conference

WSH 2 - TOR 2

PIT 3 - CBJ 1

MTL 2 - NYR 2

OTT 3 - BOS 1

Western Conference

CHI 0 - NSH 3

MIN 1 - STL 3

ANA 4 - CGY 0

EDM 2 - SJS 2

Nashville Predators News

Predators' top line success fueled by friendship - The Tennesean

D'awwwwwwwwww.

Preds Want to Play Desperate Against Desperate Blackhawks in Game Four - Nashville Predators

This article talks about how the Preds have the luxury of rolling four lines, WHICH, SURPRISE SURPRISE, YOU CAN DO WHEN MCLEOD ISN'T IN THE LINEUP.

Playoffs Worth the Wait for Harry Zolnierczyk - Nashville Predators

There were times during the last couple of years, Nashville Predators forward Harry Zolnierczyk admits, when he considered pulling the plug on professional hockey.

Around Hockey

Bergeron, Kesler, Koivu up for Selke - TSN

It feels like the same guys are nominated every year. Honestly, Filip Forsberg needs to be mentioned here sooner or later.

Sodo arena backers say they're talking with would-be NHL team owners - Puget Sound Business Journal

Meanwhile, there are no NBA ownership opportunities on the horizon for Seattle, but Sodo arena investor Wally Walker says things can change fast as Sonics fans learned nine years ago.

Hockey Canada confirms first 18 players on Worlds' roster - Hockey Canada

For all of you who wanted to be watching Matt Duchene this time of the year, you can catch him playing for Team Canada. Meanwhile, I'll just enjoy #TeamStandPat's 3-0 lead over Chicago.

St. Cloud to host 12th annual Hockey Day Minnesota | FOX Sports

Only the 12th annual? Geez, I would expect Minnesota to have already had 40 or so of these days.

Auston Matthews gets a kick out of troll from idol Mike Modano - Sportsnet.ca

You can count Auston Matthews among the Toronto Maple Leafs who are enjoying making Mike Modano’s predictions look bad.

By broadcasting select games in Spanish, Golden Knights aim to reach new demographic - Las Vegas Sun News

I don't know how effective this will be, but hey, nobody else has tried it yet, so why not give it a shot?

My Rock - StickbyNik

Remember when Craig Anderson, Ottawa goalie, took a leave of absence to be with his wife who was battling cancer? This is the heartwarming side of the tale from his wife.

Jack Eichel responds: Our exclusive Q&A with the Sabres' star - The Buffalo News

Initial reports claim that Eichel said, in regards to his extension, that it would either be him or Bylsma. This...sort of...clears that up.

Emails Reveal NHL Thinks Brain Trauma Is A Joke - False Start

This just in: the NHL doesn't really care about its players. More at 10: grass is green.