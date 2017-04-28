Friday's Dump & Chase: Inspiration

Nashville News and Notes

Stu Cowan: P.K. Subban delivers when spotlight shines brightest | Montreal Gazette

I wouldn't say no to a few goals in January or to a Conn Smythe in June.

The Old Man in the Crease | The Nashville Ledger

Jeez, show some respect.

Prayers for Fiala: Predators fans, Dierks Bentley tweet out support for injured player | The Tennessean

If you want, you can send a card to Kevin care of the team at 501 Broadway.

Around Hockey

This fan’s idea to keep Blackhawks in playoffs would erase Cubs’ World Series win - SBNation.com

Thanks, Hawks fan, my city now has a Superbowl championship.

Stars re-sign Mattias Janmark after unusual knee injury - Sportsnet.ca

Janmark missed last season due to a joint disorder.

Letestu emerging as hired gun on Oilers' PP - TSN

Emerging? He's has a ton of goals on the powerplay this season due to being the only guy on the ice who'd rather shoot than pass.

Adam Larsson has become an ‘anchor’ for the Oilers | ProHockeyTalk

The only reason this isn't the most controversial move of last summer is because twenty minutes later, David Poile made a phone call.

Are Capitals better prepared to face Penguins after Leafs' first-round test? | USA Today

I don't think so. The fact that the Maple Leafs pushed the Caps to six games doesn't inspire a lot of confidence for me.

The one speech I wrote for Obama that I didn’t believe in: Praising the Penguins - The Washington Post

"If I could write this, I figured, I could write anything."

Bruins quick to remove coach Bruce Cassidy's interim tag | The Bellingham Herald

It's the right and obvious move, following a really stupid move to fire their old coach in the first place.

Golden Knights weigh hopes of hitting draft lottery jackpot - CBC.ca

Vegas betting jokes aside, good luck with that.

ESPN just gutted its hockey coverage in the middle of the Stanley Cup playoffs - Chicago Tribune

Seeing all the different names in all the sports come across saying their twitter goodbyes, I'm not sure anybody actually works there anymore. Best of luck to the writers finding new work.