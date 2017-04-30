 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday's Dump & Chase: Championship Season

New, comments

Although the NHL is halfway through with their playoffs, other leagues have long since wrapped up their seasons so players can participate in the IIHF tournaments. Several wrapped up this weekend and the top division kicks off Friday.

By Marya K
/ new
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Predators aiming to play to strengths at home against Blues | NHL.com
I believe they'll be better at home, depending on what roster injury or idiocy allows them to ice.

Three Thoughts for Game Three | Nashville Predators
Penalties, faceoffs, and home ice.

Carrie Underwood’s Support For Her Husband Has Some Hockey Fans Upset | Inquisitr
Carrie tweeted her unhappiness with the refs Friday night and caused a stir.

U.S. tops Canada to win World Deaf Hockey - The Buffalo News
Very well done.

S. Korea promoted to top championship in men's hockey | YONHAP NEWS
They're getting a berth in the 2018 Olympics but now they've earned it.

A Great Night for Britain | IIHF
Congrats to Great Britain, who won their poo and will return to division IA.

NHL playoffs stresses out one-in-three fans, poll states | Edmonton Journal
They made a poll??

Report: Devils GM plans to reach out to Kovalchuk’s agent next week | ProHockeyTalk
Kovalchuk is scheduled for knee surgery, but the Devils kind of need whatever scoring they can get.

USA's world championships roster is full of promise, increased expectations | USA Today
The roster is not completely embarrassing.

Oilers counting on more from $6 million men -- TSN
There haven't been many goals to go around in their two series.

Devils win 2017 NHL Draft Lottery, get No. 1 overall pick - Sportsnet.ca
Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier? Oh and Dallas won 3rd pick.

The New York Rangers apparently have NFL draft fever during pregame warmups - SBNation.com
Clearly this is why they lost the game.

Loading comments...