Sunday's Dump & Chase: Championship Season

Predators aiming to play to strengths at home against Blues | NHL.com

I believe they'll be better at home, depending on what roster injury or idiocy allows them to ice.

Three Thoughts for Game Three | Nashville Predators

Penalties, faceoffs, and home ice.

Carrie Underwood’s Support For Her Husband Has Some Hockey Fans Upset | Inquisitr

Carrie tweeted her unhappiness with the refs Friday night and caused a stir.

U.S. tops Canada to win World Deaf Hockey - The Buffalo News

Very well done.

S. Korea promoted to top championship in men's hockey | YONHAP NEWS

They're getting a berth in the 2018 Olympics but now they've earned it.

A Great Night for Britain | IIHF

Congrats to Great Britain, who won their poo and will return to division IA.

NHL playoffs stresses out one-in-three fans, poll states | Edmonton Journal

They made a poll??

Report: Devils GM plans to reach out to Kovalchuk’s agent next week | ProHockeyTalk

Kovalchuk is scheduled for knee surgery, but the Devils kind of need whatever scoring they can get.

USA's world championships roster is full of promise, increased expectations | USA Today

The roster is not completely embarrassing.

Oilers counting on more from $6 million men -- TSN

There haven't been many goals to go around in their two series.

Devils win 2017 NHL Draft Lottery, get No. 1 overall pick - Sportsnet.ca

Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier? Oh and Dallas won 3rd pick.

The New York Rangers apparently have NFL draft fever during pregame warmups - SBNation.com

Clearly this is why they lost the game.