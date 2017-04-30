Sunday's Dump & Chase: Championship Season

Predators aiming to play to strengths at home against Blues | NHL.com
I believe they'll be better at home, depending on what roster injury or idiocy allows them to ice.
Three Thoughts for Game Three | Nashville Predators
Penalties, faceoffs, and home ice.
Carrie Underwood’s Support For Her Husband Has Some Hockey Fans Upset | Inquisitr
Carrie tweeted her unhappiness with the refs Friday night and caused a stir.
U.S. tops Canada to win World Deaf Hockey - The Buffalo News
Very well done.
S. Korea promoted to top championship in men's hockey | YONHAP NEWS
They're getting a berth in the 2018 Olympics but now they've earned it.
A Great Night for Britain | IIHF
Congrats to Great Britain, who won their poo and will return to division IA.
NHL playoffs stresses out one-in-three fans, poll states | Edmonton Journal
They made a poll??
Report: Devils GM plans to reach out to Kovalchuk’s agent next week | ProHockeyTalk
Kovalchuk is scheduled for knee surgery, but the Devils kind of need whatever scoring they can get.
USA's world championships roster is full of promise, increased expectations | USA Today
The roster is not completely embarrassing.
Oilers counting on more from $6 million men -- TSN
There haven't been many goals to go around in their two series.
Devils win 2017 NHL Draft Lottery, get No. 1 overall pick - Sportsnet.ca
Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier? Oh and Dallas won 3rd pick.
The New York Rangers apparently have NFL draft fever during pregame warmups - SBNation.com
Clearly this is why they lost the game.
