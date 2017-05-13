Saturday's Dump & Chase: The Legs Feed the Wolf

Nashville Predators News & Notes

We Should All Be Rooting for the Nashville Predators | The Ringer

Bandwagoners welcome!

Nashville Predators benefiting from less travel during NHL playoffs | The Tennessean

This should be an advantage against Anaheim for sure.

NHL playoffs 2017: Pivotal head-to-head matchups in conference finals | USA Today

Ryan Kesler...scum of the earth.

Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks Conference Final Game 1 Preview | ESPN

"But let’s face it: the drama might not kick in until just before the puck drop Tuesday during Game 3 in Nashville." Well duh. The Preds have the best building in the NHL.

Not an Ordinary Eight Seed: Preds Since Jan. 10 | NashvillePredators.com

As the Predators embark on their first trip to the Western Conference Final, the narrative from the national media often centers on the unlikely run of this Second Wildcard team.

Peter Laviolette too busy coaching Preds to ponder history | USA Today

Let's keep it that way.

Around the World of Hockey

Barry Trotz tries to stay positive after Capitals’ elimination | ProHockeyTalk

Barry Trotz is the man. It's rough to see his team struggle to make it knowing their talent level and his dedication.

Nash Working as Analyst on NHL Network | Arizona Coyotes

Not to familiar with this guy... not going to lie.

The NHL Playoffs Are Wildly Exciting And Yet Painfully Dumb | Dealbreaker

"The secret of the NHL’s playoff system is that it’s not about determining a champion in the fairest way possible." Let's face it: the playoff format's holes were shown heavily by the way the Eastern Conference brackets shook out.

New NHL Stanley Cup commercial spells it out for you (Video) | Yahoo Sports.

Hmmm..

The bar has been raised | NHL.com

The Oilers have shown they can be a Stanley Cup winning team. I'd be surprised if they don't win one in the next 3-5 years.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers - Eberle and Nugent-Hopkins | MyNHLTradeRumours

How many times have we heard that Eberle or RNH could be on the move?

Will 2017-18 NHL season see more stars align for Edmonton Oilers? | CBC News

Probably.

Poolman adds college degree to NCAA title, All-American honors, NHL contract | Grand Forks Herald

If I was a hockey player who didn't know if he had an NHL future or not I would for sure go the college route. Not even a question.

Dallas Stars sign goaltender Ben Bishop to a six-year contract extension | NHL.com

That's a hefty price to pay, especially considering the Stars' also have a weaker defense.

Avalanche Signs Mironov | Colorado Avalanche

The Avs need to start getting a stronger defense. This definitely helps.

Sidney Crosby is the battered face of NHL’s concussion failure | New York Post

Last night's refereeing didn't help either. Boll's hit on Arvidsson and Neal's hit on Montour should have both been called. There is a lot of enabling going on right now.

Victor Hedman's eye protection nearly costs him his eye | CBC Sports

What do Victor Hedman, Scar from The Lion King, and Le Chiffre from Casino Royale all have in common? They all came dangerously close to losing an eye.