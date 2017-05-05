Nashville Predators at St Louis Blues: Game 5

The Predators have a huge opportunity tonight to do something that they’ve never done before. Up 3-1 in their series versus St Louis, they can seal the deal this evening and advance to their first ever Western Conference Final.

St Louis Blues

Mike Yeo addressed the media on Thursday, discussing his “emotion” following Tuesday’s game and their strategy for this game, which seems to be about doubling down on the physicality. But more importantly, he sounds just like this skit. (Warning, NSFW language.)

The players would like you to know it’s been a series of games decided by one goal, which is true. But if I recall correctly, all but one game of the 2014 Cup final were decided in overtime and they still handed out the trophy.

I expect we’ll see further line changes tonight, perhaps resetting to game two’s lineup.

Nashville Predators

Winning Tuesday’s game was sweet, but I don’t like the Preds depending on Pekka to this extent:

That said, the Predators were on the right side of the possession battle; their comparative struggles were mostly due to disjointed play in the defensive zone and the fact that the Blues blocked a truly incredible number of shots.

Come for the Predators players talking about the next game, stay for Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok wearing something on his head.

Peter Laviolette briefly spoke about what it will take to win this game and how he trusts Phil Housley.

Reasons to Watch

While I have Nashville in six, the Predators really do have every chance to close it out tonight. Tune in if you aren’t hopping on one of those tour buses to watch the game in person. Arvidsson hasn’t scored yet, but it hasn’t been for lack of opportunity or effort. With Neal breaking through with a seeing eye puck last game, I expect good things from both these players. Ellis is currently rocking a seven game point streak these playoffs, which hasn’t been done since Pronger and Woolley in 1998. Can he make it eight?

Sights and Sounds

Puck drop is at 7 PM Central on NBCSN, or you can listen to the game on 102.5 FM.