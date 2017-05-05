Friday's Dump & Chase: Foot on the Throat

Austin Watson helping Predators with physical play against Blues | NHL.com

In a series where you need someone to throw the body, Watson would be my first choice.

Phil Housley helps make Predators defense potent vs. Blues | NHL.com

But what about special teams, which have been...poor.

Craig Smith at Preds Practice; Perhaps Nearing Return | Nashville Predators

Here's hoping!

Preds Foundation to Assist in St. Louis Flood Relief | Nashville Predators

Go smash the car, not only is it for charity, the proceeds will be donated to help flood victims in St Louis.

Preds Sign Affiliation Agreement with ECHL's Norfolk Admirals | Nashville Predators

This shouldn't affect much as few if any Preds prospects spend time in the ECHL, but it does mean that the Preds now have two Admirals affiliates.

Oh my god I’m so sick of hearing that the Caps outshot an opponent but lost - The Washington Post

At least my city's inevitable losses are interesting.

Alex Ovechkin takes blame with Washington Capitals near ouster | ESPN

As well he should. How dare he not be a goalie??

World Championship 101: Everything you need to know for the 2017 tournament | The Hockey News

The World Championships kick off today, if you need something to keep you occupied before game time.

Heroics aside, shot-blocking a last resort in NHL playoffs - Huron Daily Tribune

You don't want to have to block a shot, but you better do it if you need to.

Avalanche president reaffirms faith in Sakic despite woeful season | theScore.com

His quote sounds like perhaps Sakic may take on a different role (which he definitely should).