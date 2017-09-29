Friday’s Dump & Chase: Trial Run

Nashville News & Notes
Rinne, 365 Fund Present Check to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital | Nashville Predators
The team has donated more than a million dollars to the Children's Hospital.
Preds Mountain Dew Cans Hit Market | Nashville Predators
That will make a nice collectible.
Around Hockey
The definitive ranking of the NHL's top 23 right-wingers over three seasons - Sportsnet.ca
Craig Smith??!
Blues have ‘talked about’ signing Jaromir Jagr amid wave of injuries – ProHockeyTalk
I wonder if he'd go for it.
Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty on the Olympics, his Mexican heritage and diversity | ESPN
Some good thoughts from Pacioretty on social media here.
Islanders Make Bid To Leave Brooklyn, Return To Long Island « CBS New York
I'm no sports real estate expert, but I believe this is very preliminary.
Canadiens' Drouin gives scouting report on East's other top centres - Sportsnet.ca
No telling how it's going to turn out in practice, but Drouin has certainly dedicated himself to the position of center this summer.
NHL point projections: How we see 2017-18 season unfolding | USA Today
'Tis the season of predictions.
Loading comments...