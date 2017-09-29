 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday’s Dump & Chase: Trial Run

New, 60 comments

The closer the preseason comes to the actual season, the more games become dress rehearsals. The results so far have been mixed.

By Marya K
NHL: Preseason-Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville News & Notes

Rinne, 365 Fund Present Check to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital | Nashville Predators
The team has donated more than a million dollars to the Children's Hospital.

Preds Mountain Dew Cans Hit Market | Nashville Predators
That will make a nice collectible.

Around Hockey

The definitive ranking of the NHL's top 23 right-wingers over three seasons - Sportsnet.ca
Craig Smith??!

Blues have ‘talked about’ signing Jaromir Jagr amid wave of injuries – ProHockeyTalk
I wonder if he'd go for it.

Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty on the Olympics, his Mexican heritage and diversity | ESPN
Some good thoughts from Pacioretty on social media here.

Islanders Make Bid To Leave Brooklyn, Return To Long Island « CBS New York
I'm no sports real estate expert, but I believe this is very preliminary.

Canadiens' Drouin gives scouting report on East's other top centres - Sportsnet.ca
No telling how it's going to turn out in practice, but Drouin has certainly dedicated himself to the position of center this summer.

NHL point projections: How we see 2017-18 season unfolding | USA Today
'Tis the season of predictions.

Loading comments...