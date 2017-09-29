Friday’s Dump & Chase: Trial Run

Nashville News & Notes

Rinne, 365 Fund Present Check to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital | Nashville Predators

The team has donated more than a million dollars to the Children's Hospital.

Preds Mountain Dew Cans Hit Market | Nashville Predators

That will make a nice collectible.

Around Hockey

The definitive ranking of the NHL's top 23 right-wingers over three seasons - Sportsnet.ca

Craig Smith??!

Blues have ‘talked about’ signing Jaromir Jagr amid wave of injuries – ProHockeyTalk

I wonder if he'd go for it.

Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty on the Olympics, his Mexican heritage and diversity | ESPN

Some good thoughts from Pacioretty on social media here.

Islanders Make Bid To Leave Brooklyn, Return To Long Island « CBS New York

I'm no sports real estate expert, but I believe this is very preliminary.

Canadiens' Drouin gives scouting report on East's other top centres - Sportsnet.ca

No telling how it's going to turn out in practice, but Drouin has certainly dedicated himself to the position of center this summer.

NHL point projections: How we see 2017-18 season unfolding | USA Today

'Tis the season of predictions.