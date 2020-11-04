Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Stir Crazy

Nashville Predators News

2019-20 Nashville Predators Player Report Cards: Filip Forsberg | On the Forecheck

Bryan takes a look at #9’s “down” season here. I cannot wait for Forsberg’s big, giant, awesome 2020-2021 season.

Around the League

Mantha signs four-year contract with Red Wings

Anthony Mantha signed a four-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. No financial terms were announced.

Kraken in no rush to name coach: report

I have a suggestion: Rikard Grönborg.

Foegele signs one-year contract with Hurricanes

Warren Foegele signed a one-year, $2.15 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Carolina remains one of my eastern conference favorites, but have they done enough to improve?

Five Questions with Manon Rheaume

A required read for Wednesday.

Q&A: Flames' Ward on moving Lindholm to top centre spot, Markstrom deal

Personally, I don’t think Calgary has done enough in the offseason...even with Jacob Markström’s signing. They are likely to disappoint once more.

Yost: Toronto Maple Leafs have the luxury of time with a young core and a long runway | TSN.ca

I miss the days when that was Nashville.

New Anthony Mantha Deal is Win-Win | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

I wish someone had reunited Kyle Turris and Anthony Mantha.

Book about former NHLer Joe Murphy a manifesto for change | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

This book is on my Christmas break reading list.

Dominik Kahun: the Steal of the 2020 Off-season? | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Kahun is on his fourth team.

Stay well and healthy, y'all.