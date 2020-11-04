Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Stir Crazy

Nashville Predators News
2019-20 Nashville Predators Player Report Cards: Filip Forsberg | On the Forecheck
Bryan takes a look at #9’s “down” season here. I cannot wait for Forsberg’s big, giant, awesome 2020-2021 season.
Around the League
Mantha signs four-year contract with Red Wings
Anthony Mantha signed a four-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. No financial terms were announced.
Kraken in no rush to name coach: report
I have a suggestion: Rikard Grönborg.
Foegele signs one-year contract with Hurricanes
Warren Foegele signed a one-year, $2.15 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Carolina remains one of my eastern conference favorites, but have they done enough to improve?
Five Questions with Manon Rheaume
A required read for Wednesday.
Q&A: Flames' Ward on moving Lindholm to top centre spot, Markstrom deal
Personally, I don’t think Calgary has done enough in the offseason...even with Jacob Markström’s signing. They are likely to disappoint once more.
Yost: Toronto Maple Leafs have the luxury of time with a young core and a long runway | TSN.ca
I miss the days when that was Nashville.
New Anthony Mantha Deal is Win-Win | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
I wish someone had reunited Kyle Turris and Anthony Mantha.
Book about former NHLer Joe Murphy a manifesto for change | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
This book is on my Christmas break reading list.
Dominik Kahun: the Steal of the 2020 Off-season? | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
Kahun is on his fourth team.
Stay well and healthy, y'all.
