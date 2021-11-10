On The Forecheck Podcast, Ep. 24: Matt Duchene SZN

The Nashville Predators are trucking along on their six-game road trip, and the On The Forecheck Podcast crew is back to break it all down.

In this week’s edition, Nick and Shaun discuss the important topics of the week, including Snoopy and Woodstock, Free Bird, and jersey numbers. Oh, and there are also some sidenotes on the Predators too, if that interests you.

Has Matt Duchene finally hit his stride with the Predators?

Why Mikael Granlund might be in store for a huge week.

The Philippe Myers healthy scratch situation

What to watch for when the Preds take on Dallas, St. Louis, and Arizona

Takeaways from Pekka Rinne’s first media availability post-retirement

Mailbag!

You can follow the podcast on twitter at @ForecheckPod.

Nick: @_nsmorgan

Shaun: @SCSOTF

Click the player above to listen; there’s a subscribe option built in. You can also find us on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn and many more!

If you’re having trouble finding the feed, you can add it by URL by using this address: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/on-the-forecheck.