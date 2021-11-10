Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Reinforcements

Nashville Predators News

This is a thing:

Jeannot-Johansen-Tomasino

Kunin-Granlund-Duchene

Trenin-Sissons-Tolvanen

McCarron-Novak-Olivier

(Grimaldi)

Josi-Fabbro

Ekholm-Benning

Carrier-Myers

(Borowiecki-Harpur) — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) November 9, 2021

Predators Recall McCarron, Olivier from Milwaukee

Some lineup changes: "Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forwards Michael McCarron and Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has placed forwards Nick Cousins (week-to-week) and Filip Forsberg (week-to-week) on injured reserve with upper-body injuries."

Around the League

Penguins support female high school goalie who was taunted at game

A female goalie from a Pittsburgh-area high school was reminded Monday, with some help from the Pittsburgh Penguins, that she is anything but alone.

Boyle discusses return with Penguins, Hockey Fights Cancer in Q&A

Brian Boyle is one of my favorite hockey players.

Rookie Watch: Byram, Jeannot among best so far in Central Division

Tanner Jeannot appearance.

Mrazek out four weeks for Maple Leafs with groin injury

I feel like Mrazek is injured more than well.

Blackhawks do not believe season is lost after firing Colliton, GM says

Yuck.

Blue Jackets aim to keep inspired core together for long haul

I will love seeing the Blue Jackets succeed while Seth Jones rots away in Chicago.

Variety of factors contributing to lower Canadian NHL attendance

Covid is probably the top reason.

Coach Sheldon Keefe ‘perplexed’ by slow-starting Maple Leafs

The Leafs act like all they are is a playoff team. There's a regular season, too.

Diminutive winger Conor Garland 'owns the puck' for Canucks

Garland was a great steal for the Canucks.

Inside Mike Babcock's unexpected return to coaching - Sportsnet.ca

Mike Babcock is back behind a bench.

New Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel ready for surgery on Friday

Best wishes, Jack.

Across from Hockey Hall of Fame, a new statue carries an unmissable message - Sportsnet.ca

For "ALL OF US."

Weekend Takeaways: What a Team USA with players on Canadian NHL teams looks like

Here for Team Brady Tkachuk.

Montreal Canadiens Carey Price Dominique Ducharme - TSN.ca

It'll be good for the Canadiens to have Price back in between the pipes.

Opinion: Want Change in the NHL? Think Big Picture - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

But...what's the big picture?

Arthur Kaliyev's Unusual Road to Hollywood - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

I have always loved watching Kaliyev.

Valeri Nichushkin Facing Doping Case from 2013, Russia Says - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been given until Nov. 16 to respond to an allegation of doping dating back to 2013, the Russian Hockey Federation said Monday.

After Eichel: What Does the Future Hold for the Buffalo Sabres? - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Perhaps...making the playoffs?

Opinion: Denis Gurianov Can Do Better, But Dallas is the One Guilty of Not Trying - Defending Big D

Our friends at Defending Big D look at Denis Gurianov's play.

Wild’s blue line additions paying huge dividends to team success - Hockey Wilderness

Dimitry Kulikov and Jon Merrill have been great blueline pickups for the Wild.

Progress report: What we know about the Penguins through 10 games - PensBurgh

Our friends at Pensburgh look at the Penguins through 10 games.