Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Now Do It Again

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators 4, Dallas Stars 2: Wins Are Bigger In Texas | On the Forecheck

Strong performances by Duchene, Saros, and Jeannot earned Nashville two more points on their long road trip.

On The Forecheck Podcast, Ep. 24: Matt Duchene SZN | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Nick and Shaun discuss Matt Duchene’s hot start, Pekka Rinne’s jersey retirement, and the emergence of the Benning-Bandwagon.

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ingram lifts team | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Milwaukee bounced back with two wins in three games over the weekend.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Mental Health is Crucial — In Hockey, and in Life | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Sometimes, the joy of hockey is overshadowed by the anguish that takes place in the real world. Sometimes, the competitive bubble of sport is blown apart by the unpredictable. That’s what the Bratislava Capitals are faced with now after a double tragedy.

Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns from post, will enroll in alcohol abuse program | Sportsnet

NHL statement regarding decision by Bob Murray to resign as general manager of the Anaheim Ducks. pic.twitter.com/0UwZkcmQ6M — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 11, 2021

Texts from long-time NHL team exec about Ducks GM Bob Murray: His managerial style has always been "negativity" and adds, colorfully, "he’s an asshole and got caught." — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 10, 2021

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon will miss three weeks due to lower-body injury | CBS Sports

Woof, the Avs are going through it right now with the injuries.

Senators add D Brown to COVID-19 protocol | TSN

The Ottawa Senators placed Josh Brown in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, bringing the team’s total to six players and one associate coach in the protocol.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the most underrated player for every team | ESPN

The Preds are at #20, and Juuse Saros is who they think is the most “underrated”. I personally think that Saros is just plain good, and the underrated tag shouldn’t be applied to him, but maybe that will happen a some point this season.

Stylists to NBA’s best offer perspective on how fashion can help hockey grow | Sportsnet

The hockey and fashion worlds have begun to merge, but progress has been slow. And yet, the potential impact they can have on each other is immense.

Owen Power is Thriving as a Sophomore | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

The Buffalo Sabres prospect and No. 1 draft pick is putting up big points for the Wolverines and rounding out his game.

McDavid, Draisaitl carrying Oilers again: How far can they go? | NBC Sports

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have the Edmonton Oilers off to their best start in years but, as there always are with the Oilers, there are still major questions about this team.