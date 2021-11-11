 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ St. Louis Blues 11/11/21

Go Preds.

By Kate R
/ new
NHL: FEB 16 Blues at Predators Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Nashville Predators have their second half of a back-to-back tonight, this game against the St. Louis Blues.

Loading comments...