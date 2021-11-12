Friday’s Dump & Chase: Big Win and Break Up

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (OT): Duchene, Granlund fuel comeback win | On the Forecheck

It was another big night for Granlund, one of the Preds’ most underappreciated forwards.

This was a big win to close out a long road trip for the Predators.

Report: Predators Place Rocco Grimaldi On Waivers | On the Forecheck

The 28-year-old forward only played in five of the Preds’ 13 games this season.

Grimaldi has been a fan favorite who hasn’t seen much ice time this season.

Hockey News & Notes

U.S. National Sled Team Steps Up to Help Military Sled Program | usahockey.com

Players and coaches volunteered their time with Virginia’s Warrior For Life Fund program.

Head Coach David Hoff and veterans Joseph Woodke and Travis Dodson traveled to Virginia to share their time and hockey knowledge.

NHL Power Rankings: Interesting Contract Situations Edition | sportsmen.ca

In this week's ranking of the 32 NHL teams, we look at one interesting contract situation, whether expiring in the off-season, or a factor for years to come.

It’s no surprise which Nashville player is highlighted. What could be surprising is what happens with this player next season.

Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers celebrate late player Colby Cave | espn.com

The Oilers-Bruins game Thursday was a celebration of Colby Cave, who died at only 25.

As Stars work through their struggles, goaltending must improve | nhl.com

If there's one department that can fix a lot of hockey ailments, it's goaltending. And, honestly, the Stars could use some work there.

It is oddly satisfying to read this the day after the Predators defeated the Stars.

Senators place Zaitsev in COVID protocol; Thomson to make NHL debut | sportsnet.ca

The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Lassi Thomson will make his NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday.

The Senators are struggling to get healthy.

The Los Angeles Kings Aren't Messing Around This Season | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

The Kings we’re seeing now is the up-and-comer we’ve expected to see. And this is just the start for them as they ascend the Pacific Division ranks.

The team that gave the Predators their first win of the season are off on an impressive winning streak of their own these days.

Mood Music

Playing two Central Division rivals back to back and having Grimaldi placed on waivers, combined with Taylor Swift’s re-release of Red, made this song an obvious choice for today’s mood music.