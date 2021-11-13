Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Back in the Groove

Source - NHL eyes skills events on Vegas Strip | ESPN

This could be fun, or it could be...well. I've had a hard time caring about All-Star Weekend the last few years (I blame the divisional format); maybe some new events will jazz that up.

Resilient Maple Leafs proving they're comfortable with uncomfortable wins | Sportsnet.ca

I'm not sure the thesis that the Toronto Maple Leafs are "all set on pretty wins" holds up, as any Maple Leafs fan could probably tell you...

No. 742: Alex Ovechkin passes Brett Hull for the fourth most goals in NHL history | RMNB

I've run out of things to say about Alex Ovechkin’s achievements.

Vancouver Canucks' Tucker Poolman suspended 2 games for high sticking | ESPN

Not a great move.

Dylan Cozens scores twice, Sabres snap skid with win over Oilers | Sportsnet.ca

Nice things? For the Buffalo Sabres? Have we slipped into an alternate reality?

How to watch the Final Olympic Qualification tournaments | The Ice Garden

The women's Olympic Qualification tournaments continue this weekend, if you're looking for some afternoon hockey.

New Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla doesn't dwell on what could have been | Sportsnet.ca

Iginla's perspective on not winning a Cup is admirable, and I hope he means it--and that more NHLers share it.