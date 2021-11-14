Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Cautious Optimism

Predators 4, Coyotes 1: The Big Guns Keep on Firin’ | On the Forecheck

Nick takes a quick look at last night's game and at what went right.

Blackhawks' scandal shows how hockey culture failed Kyle Beach | USA Today

A lot of things have gone horribly wrong at a lot of levels, but the people speaking out now--both established players pushing for the league to be better, and younger ones who've grown up in a changing culture--might be a reason to hope. (Milwaukee Admirals defender Josh Healey is one of the players quoted, talking about a coach-review app he's developed.)

Pitlick scores first three NHL goals to lead Wild over Kraken | Sportsnet.ca

Ryan Hartman had the primary assist on each.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLQl3WQQoQ0

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, coach Mike Sullivan exit COVID-19 protocol | ESPN

Excellent news for all concerned. (The shorter version of this headline didn't mention Dumoulin; ouch).

Surgery goes well for Eichel as Golden Knights centre prepares to rehab | Sportsnet.ca

That’s wonderful for Eichel.

Canadiens' nightmarish season continues with Allen injury, OT loss | Sportsnet.ca

Are...are the Habs cursed? The Habs might be cursed.

Around the Rink in the PHF: Week 1 | The Ice Garden

"“The (thought of winning the) Isobel Cup doesn’t keep me up at night,” added Thunstrom, who scored two goals on opening night in Boston. “Leaving the game better than I found it and giving kids someone or something to look forward to that’s tangible is something I think about a lot.”"