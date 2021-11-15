Monday’s Dump & Chase: Rolling

Around Hockey
Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 12-13 - College Hockey - USCHO.com
Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of November 8 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 12-13.
Lakers Trying to Build Off Last Year’s Success - College Hockey News
While the Lakers’ record in Whitten’s first four years didn’t improve much, failing to produce a winning record, it was building the program back up brick-by-brick that Whitten and the Lakers were instead able to accomplish.
Devils’ Subban could be in hot water again after Rangers’ Blais injured - sportsnet.ca
P.K. has gotten away with a few questionable plays with his legs in the corners this season.
Shane Pinto injury Ottawa Senators - TSN.ca
Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Sunday that the 21-year-old centre will not play for the “next little bit.” He added that Pinto is currently being evaluated and surgery could be required based on how things progress.
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby returns from COVID-19 list in loss to Capitals - espn.com
Has he returned from the incurable condition of being insufferable?
Hockey Hall of Fame induction finally arrives for Class of 2020 - yahoo.com
Man was Jarome Iginla a sick player.
