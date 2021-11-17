Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Going Dutch

Wednesday’s Links

Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 speeches

Here's some highlights from Monday's HHOF speeches.

Kraken struggling in first season, have 'found a way to lose,' GM says

Maybe it's because Philipp Grubauer is your goalie and your defensive corps has no "star" power?

Komarov leaves Islanders, signs with KHL team

Here's some relatively quiet news from the Islanders.

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Feeling like some Preds were left off this list - Roman Josi, Matt Duchene, Mikael Granlund.

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 could include Sedin brothers

Who could be the next HHOF nominees?

Dion Phaneuf Announces Retirement from NHL - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Dion Phaneuf has officially announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons as a physical, no-holds-barred defender.

The Vancouver Canucks are a Disaster - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

The Canucks are a disaster, but it's early in the season, right?

Prospect Roundup: Top Europeans Shine Through During International Break - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Can we get a gently used Matvei Michkov?

Five Players Forcing Their Way Onto the 2022 Olympic Roster Bubble - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Josi was already a lock for Switzerland and Granlund for Finland, but what about Duchene for the Canadian squad?

Three Things We Learned in Week 5 of the 2021-22 NHL Season - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Anaheim remains fun.

Will Tuukka Rask Return to the Boston Bruins? - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Is it Tuukka time in Boston?

Report: Rangers winger Sammy Blais has torn ACL, done for season

Awful news for Sammy Blais.

NHL Weekend Takeaways: Cold starts, hot seats, and what's next?

"Cuz you're hot then you're cold..."

Kim St-Pierre's rousing speech steals the show at Hockey Hall of Fame induction - Sportsnet.ca

As a player, Kim St-Pierre always rose to meet the moment. Her time under the Hall of Fame spotlight was no different.

Prospect Ryan O’Rourke eats shit celebrating goal - Hockey Wilderness

This is hysterical.

Keefe: Nylander closing consistency gap but ‘needs to be pushed' - TSN.ca

William Nylander gets no love sometimes.

Travis Yost: Offence reigns supreme early this NHL season - TSN.ca

Goals, goals, goals.

NCAA Men’s Freshmen to Watch - SB Nation College Hockey

Nashville's Ryan Ufko is mentioned here.