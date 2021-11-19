Friday’s Dump & Chase: Yawn and Stretch and Try to Come Alive

Nashville News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Drop Four Straight | On the Forecheck

Milwaukee has now dropped to the bottom of the league standings.

It’s been a rough season in Milwaukee so far.

Bridgestone Arena Nominated for 2021 Arena of the Year by Pollstar | nhl.com

Pollstar Magazine announced last week that Bridgestone Arena, home of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators, has been nominated for Arena of the Year for 2021.

We like it. We love it.

Rittich Brings Experience, Camaraderie to Preds Goaltending Group | nhl.com

When Nashville Predators franchise icon Pekka Rinne announced his retirement, a clear message was sent to Preds fans everywhere - the Juuse Saros era had truly begun.

While Rittich is a back up goalie for the Preds, he still has an important role with the team.

Twitter artist pitches 'Dolly Parton Night' to Nashville Predators | tennessean.com

Twitter artists suggests a Dolly Parton and Nashville Predators crossover night, complete with fringe jerseys and the Preds didn't shut down the idea.

I am 100% here for this!

Hockey News & Notes

Ellis out 4-6 weeks for Flyers with lower-body injury | nhl.com

Ryan Ellis is expected to be out 4-6 weeks for the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury.

Hate to hear this. Ellis has been battling this injury off and on all season.

NHL Power Rankings: Pressure-packed goalie edition | sportsnet.ca

For all the change surrounding the sport’s most pressure-packed position, the old puck truism still holds -- there are times hockey could simply be called “goaltending.” In the spirit of that statement, here is a goalie-themed edition of the NHL Power Rankings.

Saros is elevating the Predators in the standings.

Four NHL GMs on the Hot Seat | The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

There are a lot of bad teams in the NHL this season. And with bad teams, come the bad general managers who built them. Here are four GMs whose rear ends should be hotter than the core of Mount Vesuvius.

Heat rises, and there are a few GMs sweating at the top.

Team Trans members opening doors while playing game they love | nhl.com

As soon as the inaugural Team Trans stepped into the locker room two years ago, the hockey players felt something different, something comforting: They felt like a family.

Team Trans was created in 2019 and continues to open doors and break down misconceptions about trans athletes.

Omaha Lancers players walk out, coaching staff resigns en masse after building tensions boil over | Grand Forks Herald

Lancers players do not plan to play games this weekend without changes in the organization.

The Lancers players and staff are demanding change in leadership after continued issues with the team.

Mood Music

It’s Friday! Only one more 9 to 5 before the weekend and in honor of the potential Dolly Parton Night at Bridgestone Arena, here is today’s mood music.