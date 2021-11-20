Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Sur Glace

Opinion: The Reasons For Scratching Riley Tufte Were S---, And Not Just For Why You Think | Defending Big D

Although the headline is spicy, the editorial itself is measured, professional, and a comprehensive look at how and why Rick Bowness messed up scratching Minnesota native Tufte hours before the Dallas Stars played their first game of the season at the Xcel Energy Center, after Tufte had already bought tickets for all his family and friends to attend.

Flames' Gaudreau quietly thriving on defence amid brilliant return to dominance | Sportsnet.ca

Did the Calgary Flames...make a good choice? Awesome for them if so.

Czech Republic, Denmark, and Sweden punch tickets to Beijing 2022 | The Ice Garden

The women's qualifiers are done, and the countries that will be participating are set.

Analyzing what's gone wrong with Vancouver's dreadful penalty kill | Sportsnet.ca

If you like Shayna Goldman's fantastic analysis and/or bad things happening to the Vancouver Canucks, Sportsnet has you covered.

Coach Jared Bednar signs 2-year extension with Colorado Avalanche | ESPN

It's hard to tell if Bednar is exceptionally good at his job or just blessed with an exceptional roster, but either way, this probably isn't a bad move.

Around the Rink in the PHF: Week 2 | The Ice Garden

""Coming to this organization from Connecticut, what I loved about the staff with the Beauts was you could just tell that care about every single one of their players,” said Klienbach."

That's an oof for the Connecticut Whale right there.

Senators returning to practice Saturday following COVID-19 outbreak | Sportsnet.ca

I'm glad things are improving for the Senators.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19 | ESPN

On the other hand: not great.