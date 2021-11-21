Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Letdown

Nashville Predators 3, Montreal Canadiens 6: Disastrous Second Period Dooms Preds | On the Forecheck

If you missed the game, Ann has your recap right here.

New York Islanders, relieved fans thrilled to open team's 'beautiful building' against Calgary Flames | ESPN

I can't believe how long it's been. Congrats to Isles fans.

Maple Leafs fail in revenge bid: ‘The Pittsburgh Penguins were an issue’ | Sportsnet.ca

Petition to rename them the Pittsburgh Issues?

Toronto Six win first-ever home game with victory over Connecticut Whale | Sportsnet.ca

The Six--like the rest of the then-NWHL--weren't able to host any games last year due to the COVID-adjusted season (tournament, really). Some good news for Toronto hockey fans despite the Leafs' loss.

Anaheim Ducks' Max Comtois out 6 weeks after right hand surgery | ESPN

Any time I see an article about a NHL player getting surgery for a broken bone, and that article mentions at the same time that the player's performance has been really suffering this season, I raise a very concerned eyebrow.

No meetings planned between Quebec, NHL over possible Nordiques return | Sportsnet.ca

Absolutely wild to me that "bringing the Nordiques back" is basically a campaign issue in Quebec.