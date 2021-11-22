Monday’s Dump & Chase: Rivalry Night

Around Hockey
Holding the Key - College Hockey News
While it’s a great article about University of Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo, all I could think about was getting a Portillo’s chopped salad around Chicago while reading this.
Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 18-21 - College Hockey | USCHO.com
Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of November 15 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 18-21.
NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: CHA will have a sixth team competing in 2023-24, says Commissioner DeGregorio - College Hockey | USCHO.com
More news in Women’s collegiate puck!
How USA Hockey legend Cammi Granato is blazing a new trail in Seattle - Sportsnet.ca
Beware: this article features someone who, albeit has a very interesting story, is a Coldplay fan (and her fandom is mentioned as early as the second paragraph. Come on, no album after A Rush of Blood to the Head was that good).
Brayden Point upper-body injury out indefinitely Tampa Bay Lightning - TSN.ca
What’s the over/under of him going on LTIR until the Lightning’s first playoff game?
Anaheim Ducks’ Max Comtois out 6 weeks after right hand surgery - espn.com
Relevant for tonight.
Loading comments...