Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Dingle Dangle

Nashville Predators News

What’s going on with Mattias Ekholm? - On the Forecheck

The dubbed “Swedish Redwood” has struggled so far, but how bad is it really? Our guy Jeff has some thoughts about #14.

Also, this —>

"He dingled his dangle."

@Skillsy75 on Tomasino — Кyle Perkins (@Kperk86) November 23, 2021

Around The League

Hayes week to week for Flyers after reinjuring abdominal muscles

A big loss for the Flyers.

Terry point streak ends at 16 in Ducks loss to Predators

Um, oops.

Quarter-mark review: Canadiens' early-season pain paves road to Shane Wright

Are the Habs tanking for Shane Wright?

Q&A: NHL’s Kim Davis on Kyle Beach, diversity, and a culture needing change

As senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs for the NHL, Kim Davis is trying to spearhead a more inclusive culture in the sport.

Chicago Blackhawks news: Wyatt Kalynuk recalled; Riley Stillman to IR - Second City Hockey

Injuries are hitting the Hawks.

Auston Matthews raises enough money to shave moustache

Praise...goodbye, terrible 'stache.

How USA Hockey legend Cammi Granato is blazing a new trail in Seattle - Sportsnet.ca

If you missed this over the weekend, check out Sportsnet's Big Read about Cammi Granato.

NHL deserves credit for cross-checking crackdown - TSN.ca

You know who hasn't been penalized a ton for cross-checking? Roman Josi. That's a good thing.

Minnesota Wild have reportedly called Vancouver Canucks about J.T. Miller - Hockey Wilderness

Miller wouldn't be a bad addition to any playoff team.

Avalanche can’t stop scoring, put up seven more goals to defeat the Senators and extend their winning streak to five - Mile High Hockey

The Avs scored 7 on Ottawa, but what does it say that Ottawa scored 5?

Crunch Wrap: Some thoughts on the season so far - Raw Charge

The Crunch are kinda like the Admirals this season. They're...meh.

Cayden Primeau reassigned to the AHL by the Montreal Canadiens - Eyes On The Prize

This situation in Montreal will at least allow the youngsters to develop...I guess?

Quarter-mark review: When will Maple Leafs' offence start rolling?

Imagine paying that much for no offense.