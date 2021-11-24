Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Dingle Dangle

Nashville Predators News
What’s going on with Mattias Ekholm? - On the Forecheck
The dubbed “Swedish Redwood” has struggled so far, but how bad is it really? Our guy Jeff has some thoughts about #14.
Also, this —>
"He dingled his dangle."— Кyle Perkins (@Kperk86) November 23, 2021
@Skillsy75 on Tomasino
Around The League
Hayes week to week for Flyers after reinjuring abdominal muscles
A big loss for the Flyers.
Terry point streak ends at 16 in Ducks loss to Predators
Um, oops.
Quarter-mark review: Canadiens' early-season pain paves road to Shane Wright
Are the Habs tanking for Shane Wright?
Q&A: NHL’s Kim Davis on Kyle Beach, diversity, and a culture needing change
As senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs for the NHL, Kim Davis is trying to spearhead a more inclusive culture in the sport.
Chicago Blackhawks news: Wyatt Kalynuk recalled; Riley Stillman to IR - Second City Hockey
Injuries are hitting the Hawks.
Auston Matthews raises enough money to shave moustache
Praise...goodbye, terrible 'stache.
How USA Hockey legend Cammi Granato is blazing a new trail in Seattle - Sportsnet.ca
If you missed this over the weekend, check out Sportsnet's Big Read about Cammi Granato.
NHL deserves credit for cross-checking crackdown - TSN.ca
You know who hasn't been penalized a ton for cross-checking? Roman Josi. That's a good thing.
Minnesota Wild have reportedly called Vancouver Canucks about J.T. Miller - Hockey Wilderness
Miller wouldn't be a bad addition to any playoff team.
Avalanche can’t stop scoring, put up seven more goals to defeat the Senators and extend their winning streak to five - Mile High Hockey
The Avs scored 7 on Ottawa, but what does it say that Ottawa scored 5?
Crunch Wrap: Some thoughts on the season so far - Raw Charge
The Crunch are kinda like the Admirals this season. They're...meh.
Cayden Primeau reassigned to the AHL by the Montreal Canadiens - Eyes On The Prize
This situation in Montreal will at least allow the youngsters to develop...I guess?
Quarter-mark review: When will Maple Leafs' offence start rolling?
Imagine paying that much for no offense.
