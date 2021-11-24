Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights 11/24/21

The Preds broke a mini-slump on Monday with a big win against Anaheim. It’s always nice to beat the Ducks.

Yakov Trenin, Ryan Johansen, and Mikael Granlund all scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros got a very nice win in net.

Tonight, I wouldn’t expect too many lineup changes. Tommy Novak ought to remain in the lineup, and I doubt Filip Forsberg is ready to return from injury just yet.

The Predators are comfortably in a wild-card spot in the Western Conference....can they keep stringing together points?

The Golden Knights have been hit hard by the injury bug, but you won’t find many people who will take pity on them. They made a splash a few weeks back when they acquired Jack Eichel. Eichel completed a successful artificial disc replacement surgery a week or so ago and he will be healing up for the near future. The Knights hope Eichel can be a big piece for them.

Robin Lehner has the net locked down for Vegas. In 15 games, he has a very nice .913 Sv%.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Knights in points with 17 (6 goals, 11 assists). Former Blue Alex Pietrangelo has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists), as does Shea Theodore.

The Golden Knights come to town having recently lost to the St. Louis Blues.

Keep Your Eye on This Guy

Yakov Trenin.

Breakdown:



- wins battle on the wall in DZone, chips it out



- gets on horse, wins battle with Getzlaf in neutral zone



- back on horse, man handles Shattenkirk



- unleashes a “Yak Missile” blows it over Gibson’s shoulder top corns GWG



- straight to the people https://t.co/iQ71RKj8Yy — Chris Mason (@cmace30) November 23, 2021

Reasons to Watch

-Yakov Trenin AKA “Yak Attak”

-Can the secondary scoring get going? I’m talking about Eeli Tolvanen, Luke Kunin, and Colton Sissons.

-What else should you do with in-laws in town? Take them to a hockey game and stick them in a different section than you. Alternately, just ignore them and watch the game and enjoy snacks and drinks while they bore you with tales from “insert boring city here.”

-Vegas’s white gloves: trashy or flashy?

Tonight’s Theme Song

How to Watch

Tonight’s puck drop is at 7:00 Central. Bally Sports has the broadcast and 102.5 The Game has the radio call.