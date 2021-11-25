Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Turkey Day

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Kunin Launches T1D Fund to Help Children with Type 1 Diabetes | Nashville Predators

Proud to announce the launch of the Luke Kunin T1D Fund w/ all proceeds benefiting @jdrfhq . I’ve been living with Type 1 Diabetes since I was 12, & to help fund research & support those impacted by T1D means so much to me. If you’d like to donate please click the link in my bio. pic.twitter.com/9UIwmrmXu7 — Luke Kunin (@lukekunin9) November 14, 2021

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Finally Snap Skid | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: While the Ads managed to stop the skid, they still went 1-2-0 last week.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Kyle Beach, Chicago Blackhawks agree to mediation in hopes of settling sexual assault lawsuit | ESPN

Kyle Beach, who sued the Chicago Blackhawks alleging the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach in 2010, has agreed to mediation in hopes of settling the case.

Canada Unveils Jerseys for 2022 Beijing Olympics | The Hockey News

Is it me, or does this kind of look like a turkey’s rear end?

Update: Somehow the USA jerseys are worse

NHL Power Rankings : 1-32 poll, plus the breakout player for every team | ESPN

The Preds find themselves at #17 this week, and the breakout player listed is (to no one’s surprise) Tanner Jeannot. Here’s the blurb:

“Another team, another standout rookie. Jeannot isn’t your typical first-year player, what with leading the Predators in penalty minutes and generally asserting himself as a tough-guy power forward. But he can score too, sitting among the top five on the team with five goals and nine points, while averaging over 15 minutes of ice time per game. Jeannot may not be the talk of the entire league, but he’s generating buzz in Music City.”

Nazem Kadri is Playing the Best Hockey of His Career | The Hockey News

Kadri has been a dominant force for the Colorado Avalanche as of late, and the timing couldn’t have been better for the pending UFA.

Minnesota Wild Eyeing Canucks’ J.T. Miller | The Hockey News

It was only a matter of time before the Vancouver Canucks’ poor performance this season would generate trade speculation. With the club floundering in the standings, there’s talk the Minnesota Wild could be interested in acquiring J.T. Miller.

NHL quarter-mark awards: can anyone challenge Draisaitl, McDavid for Hart? | Sportsnet

There’s some brief love for Roman Josi when it comes to the Norris Trophy conversation, but unfortunately (albeit unsurprisingly) Juuse Saros’ name isn’t mentioned for the Vezina. Oh well. Lot of season left for these dummies to open their eyes.

Applaud the Devils for Trying Something Different with New Jersey | The Hockey News

How about we don’t? Seriously, this is one of the laziest jersey designs I’ve ever seen, and people are actually thinking we should congratulate them for it? Nah. Not going to happen here. I don’t even care if they release that stupid hat either.