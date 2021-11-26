 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday’s Dump & Chase: Back In Black (Friday)

Links for all the deals, steals, and meals in the NHL today!

By Ann K
/ new
NHL: NOV 24 Golden Knights at Predators Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nashville News & Notes

Phil Tomasino - you’re the holiday hero in a turkey hat we all needed yesterday.

Preds, Metro Nashville Police Partner for Annual Thanksgiving Deliveries | nhl.com
Officers Deliver Thanksgiving Meals Donated by Predators Foundation to Those in Need for Holiday.

A terrific community partnership in Nashville!

After 32 Seasons, Preds Trainer Agnew Thankful to Become NHL Rookie | nhl.com
Veteran Athletic Trainer in First Season with Predators, Recognized for Working 2,500th Professional Hockey Game.

Vegas Golden Knights v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Congratulations on an amazing milestone!

Hockey News & Notes

The Curious Case of Kaapo Kakko - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
Since his draft day, we’ve seen Kakko struggle mightily in the NHL.

Growth and success in the NHL isn’t often linear, and Kakko is a prime example.

How signing Frederik Andersen has transformed Hurricanes into Stanley Cup contenders | CBSSports.com
For the first time in several years, the Hurricanes have an elite goaltender.

Andersen has strengthened a strong Canes team this season.

Alexis Lafreniere still finding his way in second season with New York Rangers | TSN.ca
"You always want to contribute," Lafreniere said. "Points are good, but when you're playing good hockey and the team's winning, it's really all you need."

New York Rangers v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

(See note on Kakko story above...)

New Jersey Devils Nathan Bastian Seattle Kraken | TSN.ca
Nathan Bastian is back with the New Jersey Devils after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

TRUST US...claiming a Bastian is ALWAYS a smart move.

Fox, McAvoy bring longtime friendship into NHL Thanksgiving Showdown | nhl.com
The first time Adam Fox caught the eye of Mike Bracco, Fox was maybe 4 years old skating at a rink in Syosset, New York. Bracco coached a team of 5-year-olds that included a little guy named Charlie McAvoy.

Cool Thanksgiving story!

Mood Music

On this Black Friday, may you find a deal as good as Tanner Jeannot and check any aggressive shoppers in Walmart like Yakov Trenin.

Loading comments...