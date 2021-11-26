Friday’s Dump & Chase: Back In Black (Friday)

Nashville News & Notes

Happy Thanksgiving, Smashville!



We're extra thankful for y'all pic.twitter.com/MwHKcYUsam — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 25, 2021

Phil Tomasino - you’re the holiday hero in a turkey hat we all needed yesterday.

Preds, Metro Nashville Police Partner for Annual Thanksgiving Deliveries | nhl.com

Officers Deliver Thanksgiving Meals Donated by Predators Foundation to Those in Need for Holiday.

A terrific community partnership in Nashville!

After 32 Seasons, Preds Trainer Agnew Thankful to Become NHL Rookie | nhl.com

Veteran Athletic Trainer in First Season with Predators, Recognized for Working 2,500th Professional Hockey Game.

Congratulations on an amazing milestone!

Hockey News & Notes

The Curious Case of Kaapo Kakko - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated

Since his draft day, we’ve seen Kakko struggle mightily in the NHL.

Growth and success in the NHL isn’t often linear, and Kakko is a prime example.

How signing Frederik Andersen has transformed Hurricanes into Stanley Cup contenders | CBSSports.com

For the first time in several years, the Hurricanes have an elite goaltender.

Andersen has strengthened a strong Canes team this season.

Alexis Lafreniere still finding his way in second season with New York Rangers | TSN.ca

"You always want to contribute," Lafreniere said. "Points are good, but when you're playing good hockey and the team's winning, it's really all you need."

(See note on Kakko story above...)

New Jersey Devils Nathan Bastian Seattle Kraken | TSN.ca

Nathan Bastian is back with the New Jersey Devils after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

TRUST US...claiming a Bastian is ALWAYS a smart move.

Fox, McAvoy bring longtime friendship into NHL Thanksgiving Showdown | nhl.com

The first time Adam Fox caught the eye of Mike Bracco, Fox was maybe 4 years old skating at a rink in Syosset, New York. Bracco coached a team of 5-year-olds that included a little guy named Charlie McAvoy.

Cool Thanksgiving story!

Mood Music

On this Black Friday, may you find a deal as good as Tanner Jeannot and check any aggressive shoppers in Walmart like Yakov Trenin.