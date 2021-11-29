Monday’s Dump & Chase: New Week

Around Hockey
Happy Thanksgiving from The Cannon - The Cannon
The writers of our Columbus Blue Jackets sister blog, The Cannon, go around what they’re thankful for. The Predators play the Blue Jackets at home tomorrow night.
No. 6 North Dakota bounces back to earn the split with No. 11 Minnesota, 3-2; Cornell wins third straight Kelley-Harkness Cup at MSG; McKay posts a five-save shutout for No. 1 Minnesota St. - College Hockey | USCHO.com
While there was plenty of reasons to believe that North Dakota suffered a post-Thanksgiving hangover from too much mashed potatoes and stuffing, the Fighting Hawks put their faithful’s minds to rest, bouncing back from a 5-1 defeat to earn a weekend split with rival Minnesota, 3-2, on Saturday.
Saturday Roundup: Cornell Returns to MSG With Decisive Win - College Hockey News
Cornell and Boston University faced off this weekend for a marquee event at Madison Square Garden.
Habs GM Marc Bergevin ‘relieved’ from duties - CTV News
This was coming but, with their injuries and Carey Price being gone from the team, I almost feel a little bad for Marc. The Canadiens went from the worst division in hockey last season back to one of the best and lost major locker room pieces, all out of the control of Bergevin.
With Bergevin era over, Canadiens tap Jeff Gorton to oversee ‘new vision’ - sportsnet.ca
While he wasn’t great at developing young talent with the New York Rangers, Gorton was able to get them moving, as a franchise, in the right direction.
Evander Kane waivers San Jose Sharks - TSN.ca
Good riddance.
