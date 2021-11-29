Monday’s Dump & Chase: New Week

Around Hockey

The writers of our Columbus Blue Jackets sister blog, The Cannon, go around what they’re thankful for. The Predators play the Blue Jackets at home tomorrow night.

While there was plenty of reasons to believe that North Dakota suffered a post-Thanksgiving hangover from too much mashed potatoes and stuffing, the Fighting Hawks put their faithful’s minds to rest, bouncing back from a 5-1 defeat to earn a weekend split with rival Minnesota, 3-2, on Saturday.

Cornell and Boston University faced off this weekend for a marquee event at Madison Square Garden.

This was coming but, with their injuries and Carey Price being gone from the team, I almost feel a little bad for Marc. The Canadiens went from the worst division in hockey last season back to one of the best and lost major locker room pieces, all out of the control of Bergevin.

While he wasn’t great at developing young talent with the New York Rangers, Gorton was able to get them moving, as a franchise, in the right direction.

