Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: The “Should We Re-Sign Filip Forsberg” Edition

Vingan’s words on Forsberg.

The sentiment is pretty similar to what we brought up before the start of the season. Vingan’s points are fairly valid, and there are a lot of moving pieces to this situation that could directly impact Forsberg’s future in Nashville. The only caveat here is what other teams think of Forsberg’s injury history and his past reputation for going cold for stretches at a time. If the latter is a thing again this season, it’s possible the market for Forsberg may not be AS robust as he and his agent would like, which, at that point, may keep a Nashville return on the table.

Predators go cold, Subban gets booed, and Ekholm starts "helmet-gate" | Locked On Predators

Monday's episode of Locked on Predators featured one of the more raw, sincere moments Ann and I have had while hosting. Ann shared an interaction she had with a group of fans who were among those booing P.K. Subban when he played in Nashville this past week. It's worth a listen if you haven't listened already. Hopefully, her words will bring the point home that what you say in the stands as a fan doesn't just impact whoever your on-ice target is: it could hit home with someone else in the crowd.

Other Hockey Happenings

Penguins sold to Fenway Sports Group, Lemieux to retain stake in team | NHL.com

Marchand suspended three games for actions in Bruins game | NHL.com

Bradley will not be on the ice when the Bruins face the Predators this Thursday.

Hiring Jeff Gorton is a master stroke by Geoff Molson | Eyes On The Prize

I mean Gorton certainly has a solid resume, but let's also not pretend that a lot of his success hasn't been at least partially aided by a wild amount of luck. We'll see where it goes.

One-quarter into the season — how are the other 31 teams doing? | Pension Plan Puppets

Interesting perspective from our friends in Toronto on where they see the Preds.

Jake DeBrusk requests trade from Boston Bruins | TSN.ca

DeBrusk is one of those guys who'll have an incredible stretch of play, have one bad game, then disappear for weeks at a time. A change of scenery might help, but if playing alongside the likes of Taylor Hall, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand couldn't help his confidence, there's not much greener scenery out there.

Martin Brodeur Explains Process Creating Devils New Uniform | SportsLogos.Net News

