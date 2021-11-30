On The Forecheck Podcast, Ep. 25: Rockin’ Out With John Howard

The On The Forecheck crew is ready to rock and roll with these week’s podcast!

John Howard of the Small Time Rock Stars (a.k.a. the band that performs during intermissions at Nashville Predators games) joins Nick and Shaun in these week’s episode. John has a wealth of incredible stories, from performing with Lee Greenwood and Faith Hill, to watching the Predators grow as a team from the band stand, to the superstar he’d most like to see perform at a Preds game, and much more!

Plus, Nick and Shaun recap a roller coaster week for the Nashville Predators, including:

Why the next two weeks may give us a better idea of where this Preds team is headed.

Should we expect any follow-up from the Mattias Ekholm - Gabriel Landeskog - Mikko Rantanen helmet kerfuffle?

One major negative difference from last year’s team to this year’s team.

Why booing P.K. Subban at Bridgestone Arena is literally the dumbest thing.

