Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: December

Wednesday’s Links
Koivu to become first Wild player to have number retired
Mikko Koivu will have his No. 9 retired by the Minnesota Wild on March 13 before a game against the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center.
Devils program helping Black-owned businesses in New Jersey
Lloyd Wilson was looking for all the help and connections he could find when he co-founded the Newark Paper Company in 2020 just as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the world.
Canadiens' Molson emerges as leader fans have been craving
Ch-ch-ch-changes.
Evander Kane's agent on NHL future: 'We're looking at all the options'
Kane will play for the Barracuda.
Why Marc Bergevin Went From Cup Finalist to Fired in Six Months - The Hockey News
Hmm...
Three Things We Learned in Week 7 of the 2021-22 NHL Season - The Hockey News
FEUDS!
Prospect Roundup: November's Stock Watch Update - The Hockey News
Some prospect updates from THN.
Montreal Canadiens Carey Price skating - TSN.ca
Hi Carey!!!!
Is it only a matter of time before Canucks shake things up? - Video - TSN
Changes in Canuck-land?
The Flyers are bad - Broad Street Hockey
Are the Flyers bad?
Evgeni Malkin nearing closer to season debut, Bryan Rust placed on IR - PensBurgh
Could Geno be back sooner than later?
In the DeBrusk situation, there’s plenty of blame to go around - Stanley Cup of Chowder
Could Jake DeBrusk end up on another team?
An ode to the B’s wingers, who’re making the middle six bearable - Stanley Cup of Chowder
Another from our friends at Stanley Cup of Chowder; the wingers in Boston are doing good work.
Chicago Blackhawks prospects updates: - Second City Hockey
Milwaukee faced off against Rockford last weekend, and Rockford has some solid blueliners.
Devils' Jack Hughes agrees to eight-year, $64M contract extension
This is a huge deal for Jack Hughes.
Five NHL quarter-mark thoughts: Finding out what your team really is
The Red Wings and Ducks are .... fun?
