Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Return

We had some technical difficulties yesterday, and apologize for the break in coverage and links.
Trenin, Tolvanen Contribute Again as Preds Beat Devils in New Jersey | NHL.com
The road trip is going well for the Preds, at least.
Coyotes not a threat to relocate from Arizona, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says | ESPN
I keep thinking about those Pacific Daylight Time starts in the playoffs in the Central Division...hm.
Will constant chaotic change for Senators result in new downtown arena? | Sportsnet.ca
Honestly, best wishes to Ottawa hockey fans. This is rough.
Commissioner Gary Bettman says NHL participation in Beijing Olympics is players' decision | ESPN
I don't blame either the league or the players for being hesitant but this Olympics saga is not getting tidier.
More firings by Canucks undermine an unexpectedly upbeat week | Sportsnet.ca
I mean...did they undermine it? (Yeah, apparently.)
Rivs defense finding a way to get it done | The Ice Garden
The Metropolitan Riveters' defense has been stepping up shorthanded.
NHL unveils initiatives aimed at combating abuse, improving inclusivity | ESPN
I have grave doubts about Gary Bettman's oversight here.
Loading comments...