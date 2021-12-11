Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Return

We had some technical difficulties yesterday, and apologize for the break in coverage and links.

Trenin, Tolvanen Contribute Again as Preds Beat Devils in New Jersey | NHL.com

The road trip is going well for the Preds, at least.

Coyotes not a threat to relocate from Arizona, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says | ESPN

I keep thinking about those Pacific Daylight Time starts in the playoffs in the Central Division...hm.

Will constant chaotic change for Senators result in new downtown arena? | Sportsnet.ca

Honestly, best wishes to Ottawa hockey fans. This is rough.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says NHL participation in Beijing Olympics is players' decision | ESPN

I don't blame either the league or the players for being hesitant but this Olympics saga is not getting tidier.

More firings by Canucks undermine an unexpectedly upbeat week | Sportsnet.ca

I mean...did they undermine it? (Yeah, apparently.)

Rivs defense finding a way to get it done | The Ice Garden

The Metropolitan Riveters' defense has been stepping up shorthanded.

NHL unveils initiatives aimed at combating abuse, improving inclusivity | ESPN

I have grave doubts about Gary Bettman's oversight here.