Milwaukee Musings: Ads Extend Winning Streak to Five

As the season inches through December, the Admirals were in sore need of a winning week, and they got one and more. Milwaukee hosted the Iowa Wild twice before traveling to Des Moines, sweeping them in three games.

The Admirals sit at 10-12-1 with a 0.457 points percentage—now good for sixth in the Central Division.

Quick Hits

Last week, Zach Solow (F) and Devin Cooley (G) were loaned to ECHL Florida

Forwards Matt Luff and Michael McCarron were recalled to Nashville

Goalie Parker Gahagen was recalled from Florida to Milwaukee

Graham Knott (F) was released from his PTO and signed to an AHL contract

Milwaukee Admirals (4) vs. Iowa Wild (3)

Coming off back-to-back wins against the Cleveland Monsters, Milwaukee lined up in front of Devin Cooley on Friday with Connor Ingram called up to Nashville. Featuring a new-look second line of Cole Schneider, Kyle Sherwood, and Graham Knott, the latter opened the scoring in a solid opening first period for the Admirals. Mitch McLain added a second goal less than a minute later.

Milwaukee let the Wild crawl back into things with a flat second period. Cooley stopped 30 of 33 shots but allowed two power-play goals.

What strategic decisions did the @mkeadmirals make to score their game-tying goal on FRI? A ...



For the OZ draw, Karl Taylor puts out his checking line (Smith-McCarron-Olivier) and 2 defenders who can move the puck extremely well (Farrance-Tennyson).#Preds #MILHockey (1/4) pic.twitter.com/96KTGDiU45 — OTF: Preds Prospects (@OnTheFutureOTF) December 14, 2021

Staring down a 3-2 deficit, Milwaukee tied things on an impressive late-period shift and a point shot from Matt Tennyson. Going onto the powerplay in overtime thanks to a moronic instigating penalty from Calen Addison, Cody Glass buried his third goal of the year to give the Admirals an overtime win.

Milwaukee Admirals (4) vs. Iowa Wild (2)

With a home win over Iowa under their belt, the Admirals hosted the Wild again on Saturday night with Connor Ingram in net. Milwaukee’s checking line of Smith, McCarron, and Olivier opened the scoring with a gritty goal just two minutes into the game, and Grant Mismash doubled their lead minutes later.

But the Admirals sat back for the remainder of the period, letting Iowa control much of the play and giving up two goals before the first frame ended.

How dominant was MKE's 1st line on Saturday?



Grimaldi: 79.3% Corsi, 100% exits, 67% entries, 33.5 iCF, 14.9 iHDCF, 11.2 iPSA



Glass: 79.3% Corsi, 75% exits, 67% entries, 18.4 iCF, 11.20 iPSA



Mismash: 80% Corsi, 100% exits, 25% entries, 12 iCF, 8 iHDCF, 16 iPSA#Preds — OTF: Preds Prospects (@OnTheFutureOTF) December 14, 2021

For the rest of the game, Milwaukee didn’t allow much room for the Wild to make any impact. That charge was led by the Admirals’ top line—Grimaldi, Glass, and Mismash—which combined for two goals, including the game-winner, and two assists on a dominant night.

Ingram turned aside 23 of 25 shots as the Admirals picked up their fourth consecutive win.

Milwaukee Admirals (6) @ Iowa Wild (3)

The Admirals capped off their week, and five-game streak, with an impressive 6-3 win in Iowa last night. Anthony Richard and Josh Healey returned to Milwaukee’s lineup in what was a penalty-filled contest for both sides.

Mathieu Olivier opened with a shorthanded goal in the first period, and Cole Schneider made it 2-0 early in period two. Iowa responded with a goal from the top of the circles just as their power play expired, but Schneider and Cody Glass made it 4-1 before the end of 40 minutes.

Milwaukee is pouring it on now as the top line connects again. Cody Glass has the Ads up 4-1.#Preds #MILHockey pic.twitter.com/AniRn58GBu — OTF: Preds Prospects (@OnTheFutureOTF) December 15, 2021

The Wild bookended two goals from Milwaukee in period three—courtesy of Joseph LaBate and Anthony Richard, but three goals allowed shouldn’t sour what was one of Connor Ingram’s best nights this season; The 24-year old stopped 41 of 44 shots.

What a glove save from Connor Ingram. He's been stellar tonight stopping 35 of 37 so far.#Preds #MILHockey pic.twitter.com/tdwTnL8Tnd — OTF: Preds Prospects (@OnTheFutureOTF) December 15, 2021

Despite the convincing victory, Milwaukee’s lack of discipline was undeniable, but the penalty killers bailed the team out, turning aside 10 of Iowa’s 11 power plays.

The Week Ahead

Friday, December 17 vs. Chicago Wolves

Saturday, December 18 @ Chicago Wolves

Tuesday, December 21 @ Rockford IceHogs

All statistics are courtesy of eliteprospects.com, theAHL.com, or manually tracked.