12 Preds personnel added to Covid protocol

The reports yesterday that the Nashville Predators had multiple players entering COVID-19 protocol were confirmed this morning, as the team announced that six players and six staff members would be unavailable for this reason.

The players are Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Philip Tomasino, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron, and Ben Harpur. The staff members include coaches John Hynes, Dan Lambert, Todd Richards, and Ben Vanderklok.

The Preds are still scheduled to play the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow night and will be recalling players and staff from Milwaukee.