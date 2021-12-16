Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Protocol Purgatory

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Predators Announce Players, Coaches and Staff in COVID-19 Protocol | Nashville Predators

Well, this sucks. As of this writing, the game for tonight has not been postponed, and the Preds are making the necessary call-ups. No word on who those are yet, but I’d assume players with some experience like Grimaldi, Olivier, Cole Smith, and Davies would be the options they’d look at.

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Extend Winning Streak to Five | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Don’t look now, but the Ads are rolling.

Mailbag: Forsberg’s future with Predators, Ovechkin’s chase of Gretzky | NHL.com

Dan Rosen discusses what the potential return could look like on a Filip Forsberg trade, but here’s my favorite part of the article:

“That being said, I don’t understand why trading him is the right option for the Predators. Why aren’t we talking about them as a Stanley Cup contender? Why isn’t Forsberg automatically considered a huge piece for them? He’s 27 years old, in his prime, well-rounded, and can score. Sign him. Make him a priority.”

I like this line of thinking.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Sources - Amid wave of COVID-19 cases, NHL, NHLPA institute enhanced protocols into January | ESPN

Under the enhanced protocols — which NHL players experienced all of last season — players will be tested daily instead of every third day, according to sources. All team personnel will be required to wear face masks at facilities, meetings will be held virtually, and everyone will be asked to limit all social interactions outside of the hotel, rink or home.

32 Thoughts: As urgency over COVID-19 grows, pausing schedule will be last resort | Sportsnet

“It’s almost impossible to draw any conclusions, because the world as we understand it could change in minutes. Once again, we’re in that aggravating place where COVID’s spread is uncontrollable. What that means for the NHL, and more, in the latest 32 Thoughts.”

Player Safety Has to Come First in the NHL Right Now | The Hockey News

The next few days should help provide clarity as to the right direction for the NHL and the Beijing Games in regards to COVID-19. But it doesn’t look promising – and none of us have the right to get all huffy because we’re spoiled hockey fans.

Latest updates on the NHL and COVID-19 - Postponements, protocols, the Olympics and more | ESPN

Yeah... everything is a mess right now.

Seven Flames Players, Three Coaches Enter COVID-19 Protocols | The Hockey News

Seven players and three coaches from the Calgary Flames have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols amid their current suspension of games.

Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron in COVID protocol | TSN

Bruins’ captain Patrice Bergeron joins fellow forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the protocol.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus every team’s superpower | ESPN

And in some non-COVID related news.... The Preds have surged to #11 in ESPN’s latest power rankings. Here’s the blurb about their superpower, overachieving:

“Who penciled the Predators in as a top Central Division contender? Don’t see many hands raised out there. Nashville has outshot expectations early, thanks to great starts by Matt Duchene, Mikael Granlund and Juuse Saros. A top-10 power play and being top five in shots against has helped too. And the Predators are still rolling on a five-game win streak.”

Chicago Blackhawks, Kyle Beach reach settlement on lawsuit | ESPN

The Chicago Blackhawks reached a confidential settlement with former first-round pick Kyle Beach after the two sides met Wednesday with a mediator for the first time.

Are NHL Clubs Scouting the Sharks’ Evander Kane? | The Hockey News

Having served a 21-game suspension for using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, Evander Kane is now spending time in the AHL. He says he’s NHL-ready, but would other teams consider taking a chance on him?