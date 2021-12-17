Friday’s Dump & Chase: Here We Go Again

Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 2: Feels like 2020 | On the Forecheck

The shorthanded Avalanche--literally; they had two players enter protocol yesterday evening and played with 16 skaters--were unable to manage a win against the also-shorthanded Preds (who were able to ice a full roster with serious help from Milwaukee).

NHL COVID-19 Tracker: Monitoring outbreaks across the league } Sportsnet.ca

Feeling a lot like 2020 again here.

Ontario limits venue capacity to 50% for Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Raptors amid COVID-19 surge | ESPN

Hopefully this helps.

Montreal Canadiens to play Philadelphia Flyers without fans in attendance because of COVID-19 | ESPN

And this.

Drouin expresses discomfort over facing Bruins in midst of their COVID-19 outbreak | Sportsnet.ca

I feel like this is going to be another case of the NHLPA prioritizing paychecks for players over health and safety concerns (as they do with suspension questions), if other players also start voicing similar concerns, but we'll see.

Panthers lose to Kings with seven players absent due to COVID protocols | Sportsnet.ca

This, meanwhile, feels like the kind of thing that's going to start inspiring bad feeling.

Marchessault calls out Devils after late-game fight: 'It's kind of gutless' | Sportsnet.ca

Do you still call it a goalie fight if only one goalie is involved? Also: yikes.

Around the Rink in the PHF: Week 5 | The Ice Garden

Is this season actually the Connecticut Whale's season?

Alex Ovechkin tied Dave Andreychuk for the most power-play goals of all time. Of course Nicklas Backstrom tallied an assist on the goal. | RMNB

As RMNB notes, the Gretzky record chatter overshadows this, and perhaps it shouldn't.