Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Ever Ever On

Nashville Predators 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2: Tanner Jeannot Wins It for Nashville in OT | On the Forecheck

The depleted Preds managed another win last night.

Multiple NHL teams get sidelined until after Christmas break due to COVID-19 | RMNB

The report that some team managements may be considering short-term profits (Christmas game ticket sales) as a factor in their potential decision not to push for postponements is, regrettably, not surprising.

Carolina Hurricanes able to get COVID-positive players quarantining in Canada safely home | ESPN

A couple of days old, but still a wince-inducing look at cross-border travel during this outbreak.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice resigns: ‘They need a new voice’ | Sportsnet.ca

Given how long the most astonishingly ineffective NHL personnel can stick around, kudos to Maurice for having the professional integrity to voluntarily say it wasn’t working out.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza placed in COVID-19 protocol after suspension reduced to four games | ESPN

There's a lot going on in this article, from Bettman deciding that Spezza intentionally kneed Pionk in the head but did not do it in retaliation for something Pionk did earlier that game (you do wonder how he knows these things) to Bettman explicitly considering the fact that Pionk wasn't as badly hurt as the Department of Player Safety had feared as a reason to reduce the suspension. Do they plan to increase suspension lengths if it turns out a player is hurt worse than DoPS expects at the time they hand out the suspension?

Marie-Philip Poulin emerges as overtime hero as Canada beats United States | Sportsnet.ca

Poulin wanted to make sure we hadn't forgotten her, clearly.

Riveters and Pride series postponed due to COVID protocol | The Ice Garden

The PHF is also now getting hit; the league reported that the game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution”, which is interesting.

Flames trying to 'think positive, test negative' during latest COVID shutdown | Sportsnet.ca

I can't decide if that catchphrase is cheesy or something to adopt myself (silently, in my own head).

Good luck and stay safe out there, all.