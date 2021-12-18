 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Nashville Predators shut down until after Christmas break

The team will get a chance to isolate and recuperate.

Columbus Blue Jackets v Nashville Predators Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

After playing back-to-back games with fourteen personnel in COVID-19 protocol, the Nashville Predators are getting a league-mandated break.

A little startling that this is happening now, unless there's some news we don't have yet, but it's hard not to see this as the best thing for the Preds and impossible not to see this as the best thing for their opponents and league safety.

