Report: Nashville Predators shut down until after Christmas break

After playing back-to-back games with fourteen personnel in COVID-19 protocol, the Nashville Predators are getting a league-mandated break.

Hearing Nashville will be shut down through Christmas. We are awaiting news Boston (expected to be shut down) and both Toronto/Vancouver (playing each other tonight, and other opponents tomorrow). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 18, 2021

A little startling that this is happening now, unless there's some news we don't have yet, but it's hard not to see this as the best thing for the Preds and impossible not to see this as the best thing for their opponents and league safety.