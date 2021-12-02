Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Return of the Aggro-Craig

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Did the Predators’ focus on transitional play lead to big results against the Blue Jackets? | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: The Predators’ focus on transitional play in practice ahead of the game against the Blue Jackets Tuesday night. Was it the key to their dominance?

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads take one step forward, two back | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Things still aren’t going well up in Milwaukee.

Stadium Series Jersey Sneak Peek

NAVY STADIUM SERIES JERSEYS



Tomorrow. 5PM. Bridgestone Arena plaza. You don’t want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/BmBDlyYLHl — Nashville Forsbergs (@PredsNHL) December 1, 2021

Navy? Laces? Sign me up.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Evander Kane denies rift with San Jose Sharks teammates, says he ‘didn’t lose any sleep’ over gambling probe | ESPN

Briere ranks high on list of candidates to fill Canadiens’ GM vacancy | Sportsnet

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson has promised to conduct an exhaustive search to fill the club’s GM role. One name high on the list has to be former Buffalo Sabres captain Daniel Briere.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the player who must step up for every team | ESPN

The Preds have tumbled 4 spots down to #21, and the player that ESPN thinks needs to step it up is Mattias Ekholm. Can’t say that I disagree.

Ranking the NHL’s best team dogs | ESPN

Dog rankings! Now this I can get behind.

Penguins Unveil Retro Third Jersey | The Hockey News

Can’t hate on it. If it was good enough for Snoop Dogg in the music video for Gin and Juice, then it’s certainly good enough for me.

Canucks need to send clear message to their fans — like Canadiens | Sportsnet

Lol... don’t you just love the Canadian media?

Power, Wright, Bedard highlight Canada’s selection camp roster | TSN

On Wednesday, Hockey Canada released its list of invitees for next week’s World Juniors selection camp as Canada attempts to construct a roster that will strike gold after (deliciously) settling for silver last year, losing 2-0 to the United States in the gold-medal final.