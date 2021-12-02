Filed under: Game Threads Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins 12/2/21 Go Preds. By Kate R@statswithkate Dec 2, 2021, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins 12/2/21 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Nashville Predators take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Loading comments...
Loading comments...