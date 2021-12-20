Monday’s Dump & Chase: Christmas Break?

Nashville Predators News
Report: Nashville Predators shut down until after Christmas break - On the Forecheck
Let’s hope everyone gets healthy and doesn’t develop any long-term issues.
NHL Olympic decision coming soon after more games are postponed - usatoday.com
Based on speculative reports, it looks as if NHL’ers will not head to the Olympics. Happiest team in hockey? Team China.
NHL postpones all cross-border games until after Christmas break - sportsnet.ca
The NHL and its players’ association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.
Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly suspended four games - TSN.ca
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended four games for interference on Tanner Kero of the Dallas Stars.
Robert Morris announces reinstatement of men’s, women’s college hockey teams for 2023-24 season - College Hockey - USCHO.com
Excellent news.
Where College Hockey Stands With Expansion - College Hockey News
Within the past five years, three new Division I men’s hockey programs have sprung up, with another one on its way. But within the past two years, three programs also shut down.
