Monday’s Dump & Chase: Christmas Break?

Nashville Predators News

Let’s hope everyone gets healthy and doesn’t develop any long-term issues.

Around Hockey

Based on speculative reports, it looks as if NHL’ers will not head to the Olympics. Happiest team in hockey? Team China.

The NHL and its players’ association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended four games for interference on Tanner Kero of the Dallas Stars.

Excellent news.

Within the past five years, three new Division I men’s hockey programs have sprung up, with another one on its way. But within the past two years, three programs also shut down.