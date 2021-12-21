Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Respite

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day | Sportsnet.ca

Here's hoping this helps.

Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators shut down due to COVID-19 issues | ESPN

The NHL's leaguewide pause may have been a little late.

How the Oilers ‘Freed Jesse’: Inside Puljujarvi’s winding journey back to Edmonton | Sportsnet.ca

Is...is "never leave a player behind" really a sports axiom?

NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing over uptick in cases due to omicron variant | ESPN

When the season resumes, there will be new protocols.

With Canucks' COVID outbreak slowing down, Boudreau looking to instill changes | Sportsnet.ca

Boudreau respecting his team's fears of this outbreak after how horribly they were hit last time is surprisingly compassionate given the NHL's "walk it off" culture. I'm glad to see it.

Darkangelo, Dempsey, Thunstrom named PHF All-Star captains | The Ice Garden

This year's PHF All-Star Game, if it isn't cancelled, sounds like it'll be a great time.