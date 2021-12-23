 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday’s Dump & Chase: The Dream is Officially Over

We all knew it was likely coming, but the NHL formally announced yesterday that their players will not be participating in the Winter Olympics.

By Tucker Batson
Nashville Predators v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Diminished Admirals Stumble in Chicago | On the Forecheck
ICYMI: The Ads had a rough time with a two game set against red-hot Chigago, but were able to rebound with a win against Rockford on Tuesday night.

Other Hockey News & Notes

NHL players will not participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics | NHL.com

NHL Players Lose the Most by Missing Olympics | The Hockey News
With the NHL skipping the Olympics, it’s a bad deal for just about everybody, but the players lose most of all. A generation of young stars denied their debuts in 2018 now will have to wait until 2026 at the very least.

AHL Cancels 2022 All-Star Classic Amid COVID-19 Surge | The Hockey News
The AHL has officially canceled the 2022 All-Star Classic that was set to be hosted by the Laval Rocket due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Flames pledge to remain in Saddledome after new arena deal collapses | Sportsnet
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation says rising costs associated with the project are preventing the organization from continuing to pursue a new event centre in the city, but pledged to remain in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Top 4 NHL Trade Candidates to Watch in 2022: Central Division | The Hockey News
With the roster freeze in effect, here’s a look at four of the top NHL trade candidates from the Central Division heading into 2022.

Jon Cooper placed in COVID-19 protocol, doesn’t coach Tampa Bay Lightning in last game before holiday break | ESPN
The Tampa Bay Lightning were without coach Jon Cooper against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night after he was placed in COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day.

