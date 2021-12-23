Thursday’s Dump & Chase: The Dream is Officially Over

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Diminished Admirals Stumble in Chicago | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: The Ads had a rough time with a two game set against red-hot Chigago, but were able to rebound with a win against Rockford on Tuesday night.

Other Hockey News & Notes

NHL players will not participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics | NHL.com

NHL announces that there will not be an Olympic break, NHL Players will not be able to participate in 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.



Full release: https://t.co/GkHDkNgZSo pic.twitter.com/ysBmWctzjw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 22, 2021

NHL Players Lose the Most by Missing Olympics | The Hockey News

With the NHL skipping the Olympics, it’s a bad deal for just about everybody, but the players lose most of all. A generation of young stars denied their debuts in 2018 now will have to wait until 2026 at the very least.

AHL Cancels 2022 All-Star Classic Amid COVID-19 Surge | The Hockey News

The AHL has officially canceled the 2022 All-Star Classic that was set to be hosted by the Laval Rocket due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Flames pledge to remain in Saddledome after new arena deal collapses | Sportsnet

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation says rising costs associated with the project are preventing the organization from continuing to pursue a new event centre in the city, but pledged to remain in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Top 4 NHL Trade Candidates to Watch in 2022: Central Division | The Hockey News

With the roster freeze in effect, here’s a look at four of the top NHL trade candidates from the Central Division heading into 2022.

Jon Cooper placed in COVID-19 protocol, doesn’t coach Tampa Bay Lightning in last game before holiday break | ESPN

The Tampa Bay Lightning were without coach Jon Cooper against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night after he was placed in COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day.