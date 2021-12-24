Friday’s Dump & Chase: Tidings of Great Joy

Nashville News & Notes

Last Christmas as a family of 2 ❤️ @ Nashville, Tennessee https://t.co/yiXyrHBwcJ — Nick Cousins (@Cous27) December 23, 2021

We are always excited for baby Preds! Congratulations to the Cousins clan!

Taking Stock of the NHL's Central Division | The Hockey News

Where do the eight teams in the Central Division stand heading into 2022? Adam Proteau breaks it all down.

Here’s a good analysis of where things stand with the Predators and the rest of the Central Division, and what could happen to change the outlook in the second half of the season.

Hockey News & Notes

Five NHL Milestones to Watch For in 2022 | The Hockey News

A few NHLers – even some not named Alex Ovechkin – could hit some personal milestones in 2022. Here are five who have the best chances.

A Nashville Predator has a looming milestone to look forward to.

What you need to know ahead of the 2022 World Junior Championships | nhl.com

Can Owen Power make history for Canada? What has to happen for the U.S. to repeat? We break down the upcoming WJC.

For all the WJC inside scoop, also check out all of Eric’s articles here at OTF!

NHL Winter Classic between Wild, Blues remains on track for Jan. 1 | nhl.com

The NHL remains on track to hold the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis on Jan. 1, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday.

“Remains on track” ... we shall see. It would be a big boost to see a Winter Classic played on January 1, but a lot can happen before then.

Penguins, Aramark donate food from NHL games postponed by COVID | Fox Business

The Pittsburgh Penguins have found a silver lining amid the COVID-19 outbreak that prompted the NHL to postpone 50 games before the league’s holiday break.

Great way to turn a negative into a positive for some folks in Pittsburgh.

How Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, saved Christmas for local couple | espn.com

A Philadelphia couple had their special, homemade wreath, modeled after the Flyers' mascot, nicked barely a week before Christmas. This time, it wasn't Rudolph or Santa saving Christmas or a Magi bearing the gift.

Gritty’s no grinch!

Mood Music

May your holiday be free of Grinches!