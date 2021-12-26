Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Ripples

All NHL games Monday postponed as league extends pause | Sportsnet.ca
We'll get the news today on whether the pause will continue into Tuesday or whether games will pick up as originally planned.
IIHF canceling January events, including U18 Women's World Championships | ESPN
I'm not sure "league commitments within Sweden" is enough of an explanation for why they're canceling instead of postponing the women's championship--for the second year in a row. The men's U20 is still scheduled to occur as normal.
All 2022 U18 IIHF World Championship tournaments cancelled, again | The Ice Garden
The "again" is the real gut punch here.
Hockey diversity and inclusion summit to be held in conjunction with Willie O'Ree number retirement | ESPN
This summit could be a great thing.
PHF announces exclusive trading card partnership with Upper Deck | The Ice Garden
In time for next year's holiday season!
Eight NHL team wish lists: Why the Canucks would like a time machine | Sportsnet.ca
The New Jersey Devils have been outscored on their own power play this month, so that's, uh, yikes.
Loading comments...