Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Stuff is happening

Hey y’all, it’s Eamon. Here are the links.

Preds Get Back to Work, Looking Ahead to Games Following Shutdown

Nashville is finally back in the building after their hiatus.

Peter Laviolette’s lineup during Monday’s practice suggests Alex Alexeyev could make NHL debut against Predators

A rookie might get his chance against Peter Laviolette’s former team.

Nashville Predators' Terry Crisp: A hockey legacy almost never happened

A look at Crispy’s career in hockey and where it all began.

Kings' Alex Turcotte: Moved up to active roster - CBSSports.com

The former fifth overall pick made his NHL debut last night.

Bruins’ Brad Marchand blasts NHL, NHLPA: ‘Let the players make their choice’ about the Olympics - The Boston Globe

The Rat joined a chorus of players (including Connor McDavid and Vladimir Tarasenko) displeased with the NHL’s decision on allowing players to attend the Olympics.

John Madden, iconic Raiders coach, NFL video game namesake and TV commentator, dies at 85 – The Athletic

Obviously not a hockey link, but John Madden is a sports icon. May he Rest In Peace.

The hockey world reacts to the cancellation of U18 Worlds - The Ice Garden

With the men’s games still being played, one really has to question the IIHF's commitment to seriously assisting in the growth of the women’s side of things.

Hope everybody had a Merry Christmas, even if it was devoid of the Predators playing any games. Can the Preds keep their recent hot streak up despite losing even more players to the COVID-19 reserve? We’ll find out tonight.