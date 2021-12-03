Friday’s Dump & Chase: Roller Coaster

Nashville News & Notes

Swayman helps Bruins shut out Predators | nhl.com

NASHVILLE -- Jeremy Swayman made 42 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

The Preds couldn’t put back to back wins together despite a solid performance against the Bruins Thursday at Bridgestone.

Despite a lack of scoring, Eeli Tolvanen is going to be okay | On the Forecheck

The box score can be unforgiving sometimes.

Our Jeff Middleton takes a good look at Tolvy - the stats don’t tell you everything you need to know about his game this season.

Designed by @adidas, the jerseys are adizero Primegreen, made in part with recycled materials. The jersey follows the classic marks of an NHL Stadium Series look, including stadium-size numbers and graphics in streamlined colorways. https://t.co/N2nGCkHTdT — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

Nashville fans are generally not feeling this jersey.

Hockey News & Notes

Subban traded to Sabres by Blackhawks | nhl.com

Malcolm Subban was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for future considerations.

The Sabres need a healthy goalie and Subban wants to return to the NHL level.

Binnington tests positive, goes on COVID protocol list | St. Louis Blues | stltoday.com

Backup Ville Husso will see a lot of action over the next 10 days. Team also calls up goaltender Charlie Lindgren from their AHL affiliate.

The Blues face some tough competition over the next ten days and losing Binnington through this stretch is less than ideal.

Suitors Lining Up for Bruins' Jake DeBrusk -|The Hockey News

Jake DeBrusk's days with the Boston Bruins are numbered following his trade request over the weekend. It appears there are plenty of teams interested in the 25-year-old winger despite his recent on-ice struggles.

Despite mediocre production this season, DeBrusk believes he could flourish in a new situation...and there are several teams that believe him.

NHL: Top 10 unsportsmanlike moments | yahoo.sports.com

From licking to locker room fights, there have been some questionable decisions made by members of the NHL in the past.

This is just a wild read/watch. Bad manners, gentlemen!

Canadian hockey league investigating claim that Mark Connors, 16, was subject of racial slurs at tournament | CBSSports.com

Three years ago, an opponent of Connors, then 12, called used a racial slur during a peewee game and was suspended for 45 games.

There are many good things about hockey, but this? This is NOT one of them. The investigation needs to result in holding people accountable for their actions and attitudes.

Mood Music

Here’s the Red Hot Chili Peppers with a spicy cover that sums up Predators fandom these days.