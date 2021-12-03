The Predators’ Stadium Series Jerseys Are Here And They’re... Jerseys

Besides the time in the national spotlight, one of the perks of hosting an NHL outdoor game is the opportunity to bust out some special sweaters. Sure, teams might wind up wearing them just one or two times in an actual game, but it’s fun for the fans. And hey... with Christmas coming up, it’s a chance to add something new to the ol’ wishlist.

That’s why Nashville Predators fans were psyched at the prospect of a shiny new outfit for February’s Stadium Series showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was literally one of the first major questions Preds Twitter asked when the game was announced: “Oooh, I wonder what they’ll do for uniforms!”

Well today, we finally got our first look at the Predators’ outdoor outfits, and.... oh no.

For SMASHVILLE. For Music City. For the fans. pic.twitter.com/5ThXNsCJF9 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

OH NO.





The primary crest pays tribute to the fans with the SMASHVILLE mark, and the look was inspired by letterpress music posters which are part of Nashville's rich history.



>> https://t.co/AK3IoFl1Yj pic.twitter.com/QP0fQ0rHnj — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

Yes, THIS is what the Nashville Predators will be rolling out when they hit the ice at Nissan Stadium: a tribute to music posters that looks more like a tribute to the backs of NBA Starter jackets from the 1990s.

Needless to say, fan reaction to these has been... something.

Hockey Twitter: "Ha, look at the Devils. They put JERSEY on the front of their jer--"



Nashville: "HOLD MY BEER THE SIZE OF THE MIGHTY APPALACHIANS" pic.twitter.com/KNsthx7AEF — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 2, 2021

at least I can refresh an old meme pic.twitter.com/k5AyijSlcQ — NSH Housecats in the Hat (@HousecatsNSH) December 2, 2021

Oh my God the Preds are a fast casual burger joint now. https://t.co/X8j8N2Rhvz — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 2, 2021

Can’t wait to see what team puts POUND

TOWN

on their jerseys next https://t.co/bmTG9a7wPh — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) December 2, 2021

Now sure, the Stadium Series is known for some oddball uniforms, and these are FAR from the worst look in league history (hi, Los Angeles Kings third jersey from 1996). But the look is a HUGE letdown for Predators fans, especially after the excitement that came when the team teased a return to navy earlier in the week.

To make matters worse, just an hour later, the Lightning unveiled their jerseys for the game, and they’re by no means great, but also... not awful?

Let’s take a closer look. pic.twitter.com/UC8rXDlxJa — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 2, 2021

I may regret asking this... but... thoughts, Smashville?

Wait. Sorry...

Thoughts

Smash

Ville?