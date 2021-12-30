Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Uneven Effort

Nashville Predators News & Notes

FINAL: Preds fall to Captials 5-3 | Nashville Predators

An uneven effort doesn’t get it done against the Caps. Wouldn’t read too much into this one. Obviously they haven’t played in some time, and they were missing Captain Handsome.

The WJC won’t define Yaroslav Askarov’s career | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Yaroslav Askarov is getting beat up a little bit for his re cent performance against Sweden in the World Juniors. Big Jeff Middleton is here to tell all you chicken littles to calm down.

Roster Movement

The #Preds have recalled forward Michael McCarron from the taxi squad and goaltender Tomas Vomacka to the taxi squad from Florida (ECHL) >> https://t.co/9AVoDMXcfc — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) December 29, 2021

Other Hockey News & Notes

IIHF cancels remainder of 2022 world juniors due to COVID-19 | Sportsnet

Good god, what a train wreck.

NHL to shorten isolation periods to five days after positive COVID-19 tests | ESPN

The NHL is modifying its COVID-19 protocols, shortening the standard isolation period for players who test positive for the virus from 10 days to five days.

Connor Bedard is a Special Hockey Player | The Hockey News

Connor Bedard, Canada’s 16-year-old phenom, has showcased early at the World Junior Championship just how incredible of a player he is. The comparisons to McDavid have been there for years, and he’s just getting started.

Chicago Blackhawks prepare to welcome back forward Jujhar Khaira from concussion protocol | ESPN

Chicago forward Jujhar Khaira, who hasn’t played since he was stretchered off the ice following a big hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 7, could return on Saturday for the Blackhawks’ game against the Preds.

The Kings Have a Good One in Martin Chromiak | The Hockey News

The Los Angeles Kings have a loaded prospect base, and Martin Chromiak is yet another name to watch. He’s had a good season thus far, and his performance with Slovakia has been noteworthy.

Winter Classic could be a stage for Wild’s Kaprizov | StarTribune

With NHL players bowing out of the Olympics, the league’s marquee event will be one of the few appearances the Russian star has on national television.