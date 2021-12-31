Friday’s Dump & Chase: Cold As Ice

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 4: Rittich strong but Preds fall in shootout | On the Forecheck

McCarron, Johansen, and Cousins score, Nashville gets a point but not the win.

The Predators sneak out of Columbus with one point chanting “O-H-I-am so glad to go back home”.

Simon Knak will be in quarantine in Canada until January 2nd (Sunday).#Preds #WorldJuniors https://t.co/qQgNvhpos7 — OTF: Preds Prospects (@OnTheFutureOTF) December 30, 2021

And in case you haven’t brushed up on your Swiss German lately, he isn’t very happy about it.

Hockey News & Notes

NHL Winter Classic: Record low temperatures mean ice is heated | usatoday.com

As of Thursday's forecast, the high for New Year's Day will be minus-3 Fahrenheit with a low of minus-9.

When the ice has to be heated to be optimal for hockey, you know it is going to be C-O-L-D.

NHL's 5 Most Disappointing Players of 2021-22 | thehockeywriters.com

Due to issues ranging from franchise turmoil to poor puck luck, these 5 players haven't met expectations this season. Can they figure it out?

This is almost worse than being on Santa’s naughty list.

Super 16: Capitals up to No. 3, Hurricanes remain atop power rankings | NHL.com

There were only nine games in the NHL in the past seven days, but the weekly Super 16 power rankings roll on, obviously with minimal changes from last week.

It’s about that time in the season to pay closer attention to the power rankings.

NHL: Patrick Marleau's son nearly kidnapped at hotel | sports.yahoo.com

Christina Marleau took to Twitter to narrate the nightmarish story, which thankfully turned out well for the family.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget the athletes have families and lives that are far more important than what they do on the ice. Thank goodness their son is safe.

Mood Music

Today’s mood music is in honor of the chilly game in Minnesota this weekend.